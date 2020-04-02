The Debate
Sunderland Till I Die Season 2: How Fans Reacted To The Netflix Special

Football News

Sunderland Till I Die season 2: Here's how fans have reacted to the latest instalment of the popular Netflix show which is centred around Sunderland AFC.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sunderland Till I Die

The popular Netflix-produced show 'Sunderland Till I Die' came out with the second season on Wednesday. The first season tracked the Black Cats' relegation from the Championship to League One. Season two picks up right where season one ended and charts the team's journey in League One right up until they made the playoffs. 

Netflix original Sunderland Till I Die season 2 is out

Netflix's Sunderland Till I Die

What happened to Sunderland? Sunderland Till I Die review

Interestingly, Netflix series producers Ben Turner and Leo Pearlman are both Sunderland fans themselves. Sunderland Till I Die season two ends with the heartbreaking last-minute play-off final defeat to Charlton. After being relegated from the Championship the previous season, Sunderland were eager to gain promotion while working under newly-appointed executive cum part-owner Charlie Methven. The Netflix series' second instalment depicts a detailed insight into how things run behind one of the most-loved and oldest clubs in England.

Fans react to Netflix-produced Sunderland Till I Die

First Published:
COMMENT
