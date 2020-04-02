Sunderland Till I Die Season 2: How Fans Reacted To The Netflix Special

The popular Netflix-produced show 'Sunderland Till I Die' came out with the second season on Wednesday. The first season tracked the Black Cats' relegation from the Championship to League One. Season two picks up right where season one ended and charts the team's journey in League One right up until they made the playoffs.

Netflix original Sunderland Till I Die season 2 is out

Netflix's Sunderland Till I Die

What happened to Sunderland? Sunderland Till I Die review

Interestingly, Netflix series producers Ben Turner and Leo Pearlman are both Sunderland fans themselves. Sunderland Till I Die season two ends with the heartbreaking last-minute play-off final defeat to Charlton. After being relegated from the Championship the previous season, Sunderland were eager to gain promotion while working under newly-appointed executive cum part-owner Charlie Methven. The Netflix series' second instalment depicts a detailed insight into how things run behind one of the most-loved and oldest clubs in England.

Fans react to Netflix-produced Sunderland Till I Die

When the opening titles of Sunderland till I die start to play! #SunderlandTillIDie pic.twitter.com/NnVMtzA9RJ — Scott Robertson (@ScottR93) April 1, 2020

Just finished Sunderland till I die. Brilliant documentary with a great view into a football club. But fuck me when Paddy scores in the 94th min brings tears to my eyes. What a day! Epic ❤️ #CAFC — Sparky (@addickted1905) April 1, 2020

Sunderland Till I Die series 2. Dont know how they managed it but they have pulled out an even bigger twat than Martin Bain. Step forward Charlie Methven. Toe curling stuff. Superb 😀@NetflixUK @SunderlandAFC — Gordon H (@HaggisGordon) April 2, 2020

Sunderland till I die in a nut shell pic.twitter.com/gpDOtBmxrW — jo(die) exotic (@JM90x) April 1, 2020

