Sunil Chhetri Does Epic Gesture For His Wife After Scoring Winning Goal Vs Vanuatu - WATCH

Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri celebrated in a unique way after his scoring his goal against Vanuatu in the Intercontinental Cup at the Kalinga Stadium.

Anirban Sarkar
Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri gestured his wife during the game (Image: IndianFootball/Twitter/Disney-Hostar)


Why you're reading this: India registered their second win in the Intercontinental Cup as they defeated Vanuatu 1-0 at Kalinga Stadium on Monday. Sunil Chhetri scored the only goal of the match which proved to be the winner for the Blue Tigers. India will now take on Lebanon in their next match on Thursday.

3 things you need to know

  • Sunil Chhetri scored his 86th goal for India
  • The Blue Tigers are now on a two-match winning run in the Intercontinental Cup
  • India will feature in the AFC Asian Cup 2023

Social Media erupts after Sunil Chhetri's goal

After scoring the goal the striker took the ball inside his shirt and start celebrating pointing towards his wife who was in the stands. The unique celebration made it clear that the Indian skipper is soon going to be a father and the player himself confirmed it after the match.

He said, "Me and my wife are expecting a baby. Thought of millions of ways of announcing the world and getting their blessing and wishes. But then I had to fall back on the old cliched footballer's way in fact my wife wanted that.

"We came up with so many ideas to share the news with the whole world. As I said primarily to get all the blessings that I hope we will get. Thank you, everyone. We are really happy. We can't wait." 

Sunil Chhetri maintained his impeccable scoring rate as the Bengaluru FC forward struck to lead his team to their second victory in the Intercontinental Cup. The goal came at the stroke of the 80th minute as Sunil blasted the goal from inside the penalty box. 

