SUW Vs GWN Dream11: Suwon FC Vs Gwangju FC Prediction, Team News And Top Fantasy Picks

Suwon FC square off against Gwangju FC in their upcoming K League 1 outing on Tuesday, May 11. The Korean domestic league fixture will be played at the Suwon Civic Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 4:00 PM IST. Let's have a look at the SUW vs GWN Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of this clash.

SUW vs GWN Match Preview

Suwon FC will head into the game brimming with confidence as the hosts recorded a comprehensive 1-3 win over Jeju United in their previous league outing. Starting this game as the 11th ranked team, Suown FC finds itself struggling in the relegation qualification zone having recorded just three wins from 14 games while playing out four draws and suffering from seven losses in the ongoing campaign so far. Suwon FC will see this match against Gwangju FC as the opportunity to capture three points as a win on Tuesday will see them propel out of the drop zone and move as high up to the eighth position on the K-League 1 table.

Gwangju FC, on the other hand, will head into the game following a disappointing run in the ongoing campaign as the visitors will be starting this match after suffering two consecutive defeats against Daegu FC and Uslan Hyundai FC in their previous outings. The visitors have failed to play up to their potential and find themselves stuck at the bottom of the league table having recorded just four wins while playing out one draw and losing eight matches so far. With 13 points from as many games, Gwangju FC are on par at points with Suwon FC and will aim to pocket three points against Suwon FC.

SUW vs GWN Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - K. Ju-Kong or M. Henrique

Vice-Captain - L. Veldwijk or F. Silva

SUW vs GWN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – B. Yoon

Defenders – P. Ji-soo, L.Han-Do, K. Sang-Won

Midfielders – J. Eom, M. Henrique, I. Reis, H. Seung-Kyu

Strikers –F. Silva, L. Veldwijk, K. Ju-Kong

SUW vs GWN Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, we expect Suwon FC and Gwangju FC to play out a draw and split points at the end of this game.

Prediction- Suwon FC 0-0 Gwangju FC

Note: The above SUW vs GWN Dream11 prediction, SUW vs GWN Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SUW vs GWN Dream11 Team and SUW vs GWN Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.