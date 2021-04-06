Swiss Model Champions League Explained: How The UCL Format Might Look From 2024 Onwards

With this season's first batch of UEFA Champions League quarter-finals set to take place over the next two days, the European game's major stakeholders are still in talks over introducing a new format for the tournament from 2024 onwards. Under the 'Swiss Model', the UEFA Champions League would be expanded from 32 teams to 36, but instead of being placed in groups, the participants would essentially form one massive league. Here's an in-depth look at the Swiss Model Champions League and how the new tournament might look like.

What is Swiss Model Champions League?

According to multiple reports, plans are being constructed to revamp the UEFA Champions League from the beginning of the 2024/25 season and the idea of a 'Swiss Model' has emerged as a front runner to replace the current format. Currently, 32 teams are separated into eight groups of four, with the top two from each qualifying for the knockout stages. However, this design has been branded obsolete by the elite clubs on the basis that there aren't enough 'marquee' matches between the top clubs in the continent.

With the Swiss Model, the number of clubs participating in the Champions League is only set to increase by four, from 32 to 36. However, the way in which those extra teams are set to be incorporated is where the most significant changes lie. Instead of being placed in groups, clubs will essentially form one- entire league together. They would not all play one another, though.

The qualifiers would instead be ranked from one to 36 by their UEFA club coefficients and assigned 10 games (five at home and five away) against 10 different opponents. The seeding system will be designed so that all teams play a roughly even split of games against high, medium and low-ranked sides. Once all teams have played their 10 games, the top eight clubs in the 36-team league will progress to the competition’s knockout stage. As a bonus, the top eight would also guarantee their qualification for the next season’s Champions League.

Teams ranked 9-24 will then enter the playoff round where the winners join the top eight seeds in the round of 16. From there, the tournament takes on the regular format of home and away knockout ties until the final.

With the Swiss Model, the number of games in the Champions League is set to rise from 125 to 225. More games for each team means more money from sponsors and broadcasters, so clubs would no doubt sign up for this. It could also see the competition being played all season long, rather than breaking between mid-December and mid-February.

Image Credits - UEFA.COM