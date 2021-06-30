Switzerland Vs Spain Head-to-head Record, History Between The 2 Teams And Euro 2020 Stats

Spain will take on Switzerland in the first quarter-final of the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020 this weekend. The game will be played on Friday, July 2, kicking off at 9:30 PM IST and will be played at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Russia. Ahead of the crunch tie, here's a look at Switzerland vs Spain head-to-head record, Switzerland vs Spain history, stats, and our Switzerland vs Spain prediction.

Switzerland vs Spain Euro 2020: Switzerland vs Spain history

Spain are amongst the most successful teams in European Championship history, winning three titles, point most with Germany. La Roja won their first title in 1964, before winning back to back championships in 2008 and 2012. The then defending champions were eliminated in the round of 16 stage in Euro 2016, losing to Italy. This is Spain's 11th appearance at the Euros, and this is their sixth appearance at the knockout stages. As for Switzerland, they made it to the Euros for the fifth time in history, and this campaign is already their best finish at the competition. The Swiss were eliminated in the group stage on their first three attempts, but made the round of 16 last edition, before qualifying for the quarter-finals this time around.

Switzerland vs Spain stats: Switzerland vs Spain head to head record

Spain have been dominant in their meetings with Switzerland and will have their tails when they take the field on Friday. La Roja have won 16 of their 22 games against Switzerland, with Switzerland claiming only a solitary win. That Swiss win came in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, when the two teams clashed in the group stage. Spain eventually went on to win the tournament, and have been unbeaten ever since against the Swiss. The two countries last faced each other last year, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw, with Remo Freuler and Gerard Moreno getting onto the scoresheet.

Switzerland vs Spain Euro 2020: Switzerland vs Spain prediction

Switzerland finished third in Group A behind Italy and Wales, collecting four points in their three group stage games. The Swiss settled for a draw against Wales, and went down to Wales, but sealed qualification after defeating Turkey in their final game. Switzerland continued their form in the round of 16, knocking out France and stamping their authority in the competition. Spain meanwhile have bounced back from disappointing draws to Sweden and Poland to clinch dominating wins over Slovakia and 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia. La Roja will be favourites and will hope to make it to final four this weekend.

