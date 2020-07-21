SYD Vs NJ Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, A-League Live Game Info

Sydney FC will square off against Newcastle Jets in the A-League. The match will be played on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Here is the SYD vs NJ Dream11 prediction, SYD vs NJ Dream11 team news, SYD vs NJ live updates, SYD vs NJ match prediction and SYD vs NJ playing 11 predictions.

SYD vs NJ Dream11 prediction: SYD vs NJ live schedule

Venue: Netstrata Jubilee Stadium

Date: Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Time: 3 PM IST

SYD vs NJ Dream11 prediction: SYD vs NJ live preview

Sydney FC lead the A-League charts with 16 victories in 21 games this season. They are undefeated in their previous five games, with three victories and two draws. On the other hand, Newcastle Jets occupy the ninth place in the A-League table, having bagged 24 points in 22 games. They have three victories in the previous five games, along with one defeat and draw each.

Sydney FC: Andrew Redmayne, Tom Heward-Belle, Adam Pavlesic, Ben Warland, Ryan McGowan, Joel King, Harry Van Der Saag, Callum Talbot, Patrick Flottman, Alexander Baumjohann, Milos Ninkovic, Kosta Barbarouses, Trent Buhagiar, Anthony Caceres, Marco Tilio, Calem Nieuwenhof, Anton Milinaric, Thomas Main, Adam Le Fondre, Luke Ivanovic, Chris Zuvela, Jordi Swibel

Newcastle Jets: Glen Moss, Lewis Italiano, Keegan Hughes, Noah James, Bobby Burns, Kaine Sheppard, Matthew Millar, Lachlan Jackson, Connor O’Toole, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Benjamin Kantarovski, Steven Ugarkovic, Wes Hoolahan, Abdiel Arroyo, Dimitrios Petratos, Nick Fitzgerald, Joe Ledley, Johnny Koutroumbis, Matthew Ridenton, Patrick Langlois, Angus Thurgate, Roy O’Donovan, Kosta Petratos, Jack Simmons, Yerasimakis Petratos

SYD vs NJ Dream11 prediction: SYD vs NJ playing 11

Goalkeeper: Andrew Redmayne

Defenders: Joel King, Ryan McGowan, Lachlan Jackson, Nikolai Topor-Stanley

Midfielders: Dimitrios Petratos (vc), Matthew Ridenton, Trent Buhagiar

Forwards: Adam Le Fondre (c), Kosta Barbarouses, Yerasimakis Petratos

SYD vs NJ Dream11 prediction: SYD vs NJ live top picks

Sydney FC: Adam Le Fondre, Matthew Ridenton

Newcastle Jets: Yerasimakis Petratos, Dimitrios Petratos

SYD vs NJ match prediction

Sydney FC are the favourites in the game.

Note: The SYD vs NJ Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The SYD vs playing 11 and SYD vs NJ live top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Sydney FC Twitter