Sydney FC Vs Newcastle Jets Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, A-League Live Game Info

Sydney FC will take on Newcastle Jets in the A-League. The match will be played on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Here is the Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction, Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets live stream details, Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets h2h (head-to-head) stats, A-League live details and A-League standings.

Also Read | 27 games in 28 days - Australian A-League set for July restart with sprint finish

Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction: Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets live stream

The Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets live broadcast will not be available in India. However, the Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets live stream will be available on My Football YouTube channel. Here are the other Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets live stream details:

Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets live stream venue: Netstrata Jubilee Stadium

Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets live stream date: Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets live stream time: 3 PM IST

Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction: A-League live preview

Members make sure you're across all the Matchday Info for tonight's clash 👍



View it all here - https://t.co/kKKEpFaVPi#SydneyIsSkyBlue #SYDvNEW pic.twitter.com/v60GS2xlKE — Sydney FC (@SydneyFC) July 21, 2020

Sydney FC occupy the top spot in the A-League standings with 51 points in 21 games. The league leaders are unbeaten in the last five games with three victories and two draws. On the other hand, Newcastle Jets are placed ninth on the A-League table having bagged 24 points in 22 games. Jets have bagged three victories in the previous five games with one defeat and one draw as well.

Also Read | Three A-League teams finally fly out of virus-hit Melbourne

Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction: Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets h2h

The league leaders have an upper hand in the Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets h2h stats. Sydney FC have won three games against Newcastle Jets during this time, with one victory in the bag for Newcastle Jets while one game ended in a draw. In the most recent game between the two sides, Sydney FC defeated Newcastle Jets 2-1.

Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction: A-League live team news

Sydney FC: Andrew Redmayne, Tom Heward-Belle, Adam Pavlesic, Ben Warland, Ryan McGowan, Joel King, Harry Van Der Saag, Callum Talbot, Patrick Flottman, Alexander Baumjohann, Milos Ninkovic, Kosta Barbarouses, Trent Buhagiar, Anthony Caceres, Marco Tilio, Calem Nieuwenhof, Anton Milinaric, Thomas Main, Adam Le Fondre, Luke Ivanovic, Chris Zuvela, Jordi Swibel

Newcastle Jets: Glen Moss, Lewis Italiano, Keegan Hughes, Noah James, Bobby Burns, Kaine Sheppard, Matthew Millar, Lachlan Jackson, Connor O’Toole, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Benjamin Kantarovski, Steven Ugarkovic, Wes Hoolahan, Abdiel Arroyo, Dimitrios Petratos, Nick Fitzgerald, Joe Ledley, Johnny Koutroumbis, Matthew Ridenton, Patrick Langlois, Angus Thurgate, Roy O’Donovan, Kosta Petratos, Jack Simmons, Yerasimakis Petratos

Also Read | SYD vs WEL Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, preview, A-League live

Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction

Considering the recent run of form and the h2h stats, Sydney FC are the favourites in the game.

Also Read | Sydney FC win 3-1 to edge closer to the A-League Premier's Plate

Image courtesy: Sydney FC Twitter