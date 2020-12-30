SYW Vs MAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, A-League Match Preview

Western Sydney Wanderers will go head to head against A-League debutants Macarthur in Gameweek 1 at Bankwest Stadium in Sydney. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, December 30 at 1:40 PM IST. Here's a look at our SYW vs MAC Dream11 prediction, SYW vs MAC Dream11 team and the probable SYW vs MAC playing 11.

SYW vs MAC live: SYW vs MAC Dream11 prediction and preview

Macarthur will be plying their trade in the A-League for the first time and will look to start on a positive note. Their opponents had a ninth-placed finish last season and will look to improve on that. In terms of team news, Vedran Janjetovic is struggling with a shoulder issue and is likely to be away for the home side. The away team have no real concerns. Based on the squads assembled by both the teams, our SYW vs MAC match prediction is that Western Sydney Wanderers will share points with Macarthur.

Also Read | Atletico Madrid Terminate Contract With Diego Costa After His 2-year Stint In Spain

SYW vs MAC live: Western Sydney Wanderers vs Macarthur Head-to-Head

This will be the first-ever game between the two sides as Macarthur make their A-League debut with this game.

Off to Bankwest Stadium tonight.



Intrigued to see how new boys @mfcbulls will look to play while big things expected of Carl Robinson’s @wswanderersfc.



⚽️⚽️ — James Dodd (@JamesDoddFOX) December 30, 2020

Also Read | Mumbai City FC Are A Touch Above The Rest In The ISL 2020-21, Believes Farukh Choudhary

SYW vs MAC Dream11 prediction: Probable SYW vs MAC playing 11

Western Sydney Wanderers probable 11: Margush; Ziegler, McGowan, Mourdoukoutas; Russell, Dorrans, Baccus, Georgievski; Troisi; Cox, Ibini

Macarthur probable 11: Federici; Franjic, Susnjar, Jovanovic, Meredith; Milligan, Benat, Puyo; Susaeta, Derbyshire, Oar

SYW vs MAC live: Top picks for SYW vs MAC Dream11 team

SYW vs MAC live: Western Sydney Wanderers top picks

Derbyshire

Benat

SYW vs MAC live: Macarthur top picks

Cox

Troisi

Also Read | Tottenham's Bale Ruled Out 'a Few Weeks' With Calf Injury

SYW vs MAC Dream11 prediction: SYW vs MAC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Margush

Defenders - Franjic, Jovanovic, McGowan, Mourdoukoutas

Midfielders - Benat, Susaeta, Baccus

Forwards - Derbyshire (VC), Troisi, Cox (C)

Also Read | Jeep To Pay Juventus $55M Per Season In Jersey Sponsorship

Note: The above SYW vs MAC Dream11 prediction, SYW vs MAC Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SYW vs MAC Dream11 team and SYW vs MAC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Western Sydney Wanderers Twitter