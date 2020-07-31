SYW Vs WEL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, A-League Live Game Info

Western Sydney Wanderers will come up against Wellington Phoenix in the Hyundai A-League. The match will be played on Friday, July 31, 2020. Here is the SYW vs WEL Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, SYW vs WEL Dream11 team news and SYW vs WEL playing 11 details.
Venue: Bankwest Stadium
Date: Friday, July 31, 2020
Time: 3 PM IST
🗣️ “We’ve got 3⃣ games and everything is in our hands in terms of where we can finish; then we’ll look at the Finals series – for me with everyone playing in NSW there’s no real advantage of home & away crowds.'' - Talay— Wellington Phoenix (@WgtnPhoenixFC) July 31, 2020
Wellington Phoenix have been in great run of form having occupied the second spot in the A-League standings with 40 points to their credit. Their previous game against Adelaide United ended in a 1-1 draw. On the other hand, Western Sydney Wanderers are placed a distant ninth with 27 points in 22 games so far this season. Wanderers were up against Central Coast Mariners in the previous game, with both sides scoring once.
Wellington Phoenix: Stefan Marinovic, Oliver Sail, Liam McGing, Walter Scott, Steven Taylor, Louis Fenton, Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi, Matti Steinmann, Tim Payne, Reno Piscopo, Cameron Devlin, Ulises Davila, Liberato Cacace, Alex Rufer, Callan Elliot, Callum McCowatt, Sam Sutton, David Ball, Brandon Wilson, Ben Waine, Gary Hooper, Jaushua Sotirio
Western Sydney Wanderers: Daniel Lopar, Vedran Janjetovic, Nick Suman, Oliver Kalac, Daniel Georgievski, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Mathieu Cordier, Daniel Wilmering, Noah Pagden, Tate Russell, Patrick Ziegler, Mohamed Adam, Mohamed Al-Taay, Radoslaw Majewski, Dylan McGowan, Bruce Kamau, Keanu Baccus, Pirmin Schwegler, Nicholas Sullivan, Fabian Monge, Dean Pelekanos, Ali Auglah, Mitchell Duke, Jordan O’Doherty, Nicolai Müller, Simon Cox, Kosta Grozos, Kwame Yeboah, Jarrod Carluccio, Jake Trew
Goalkeeper: Daniel Lopar
Defenders: Daniel Georgievski, Daniel Wilmering, Liberato Cacace, Louis Fenton
Midfielders: Kwame Yeboah, Callum McCowatt, David Ball
Forwards: Mitchell Duke (c), Gary Hooper (vc), Jaushua Sotirio
Wellington Phoenix: David Ball, Gary Hooper
Western Sydney Wanderers: Kwame Yeboah, Mitchell Duke
Wellington Phoenix are the favourites in the game.