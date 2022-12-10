Team India Coach Stimac Stings Brazil After His Home Nation Croatia's Win At World Cup

Indian national football team manager Igor Stimac took a brutal dig at Brazil, following the team’s 4-2 penalty shootout loss against the coach’s home side Croatia on Friday night. The 2018 World Cup runners-up went on to clinch victory in dramatic fashion and knocked out the World No. 1 ranked team in the FIFA rankings, out of the ongoing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

With the thrilling triumph over Brazil, Croatia advanced to the semi-final of the tournament, where they were joined by Lionel Messi-led Argentina later.

Meanwhile, after Croatia clinched the victory in a dramatic fashion, Stimac took to his official Instagram handle and posted a picture of the iconic ‘Christ the Redeemer’ statue in Rio de Janerio. Igor seemingly took a jibe at the Brazilian side as the Jesus Christ stature was draped in the Croatian football jersey. At the same time, the Indian team's head coach captioned his post saying, “We are Croatia”.

Croatia clinch dramatic finish to advance into FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semis

While Croatia and Brazil completed the 90 minutes of play with the score at 0-0, Neymar Jr. scored the opening goal of the match in the first half of extra time. However, Croatia soon replied with a surprise equaliser in the 117th minute, courtesy of Bruno Petkovic, and forced the game into a penalty shootout. The Croatian side then pulled off an ecstatic 4-2 victory in the penalty shootout to advance to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinals.