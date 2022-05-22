Teary-eyed Angel Di Maria Bids Adieu With Final Goal For PSG As Mbappe Extends Contract

Argentine footballer Angel Di Maria played his final match for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Saturday. The 34-year-old attacking midfielder bid his adieu to Paris fans with a spectacular goal that brought PSG's tally against Metz to 5-0. Di Maria was spotted getting emotional after scoring the goal with tears streaming down his cheeks. Di Maria's goal was the perfect farewell gift for PSG fans.

After scoring the final goal of the game in the 67th minute, Di Maria was seen running down the tracks near the corner post area to send his goodbyes to the fans. Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi, Mbappe, and others joined Di Maria in his celebration and also gave him some hugs. When the former Real Madrid star was subbed off in the 75th minute, PSG players lined up to give Di Maria a special guard of honour. Di Maria had earlier provided an incredible assist to help Kylian Mbappe score the game's opening goal.

The video of Angel Di Maria's special moment is currently doing the rounds on social media. The Argentine forward is leaving Parc des Princes after a seven-year-long association. Di Maria had joined the Paris club in 2015 and since then, the winger has helped the side win multiple titles, including this year's Ligue 1. Di Maria was part of the PSG squad when the side reached its first Champions League final in 2020. In 197 matches for PSG, Di Maria has scored 56 goals. Di Maria, the former Manchester United player, will reportedly join the Italian club Juventus to start the final innings of his professional career.

Mbappe extends PSG contract

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick in the game, has renewed his contract with PSG. Mbappe has signed a new three-year deal with the Ligue 1 champion and is expected to stay at the club until 2025. Mbappe was presented with a shirt with the date '2025' before the kickoff against Metz on Saturday. Earlier, the French international was rumoured to join Real Madrid but he turned down the chance to play for the Spanish giants and instead to chose to stay in his home country.

Image: Twitter/@MarocPSG