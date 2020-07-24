Premier League 2020/21 Season Is All Set To Commence On September 12

The 2020-21 season of the Premier League (EPL) is all set to get underway from September 12, 2020, onwards i.e exactly 19 days after the Champions League final that will be played on August 23, 2020, at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

Premier League's official statement on 2020/21 season

“Premier League shareholders today agreed to start the 2020/21 Premier League season on 12 September [2020]. The final match round of the campaign will take place on 23 May [2021]. The Premier League will continue to consult the FA and EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions.”

Liverpool are the defending champions of the Premier League. They won their first-ever league title after 29 years by dethroning the four-time champions and consecutive winners Manchester City. At the same time, this was also the Reds' 19th overall title win as well. The 'Reds' enjoyed the longest winning run of 18 matches and also enjoyed the longest unbeaten run as well (27 matches) in the previous edition of the competition.

The 2019/20 season had to be halted for three months in March 2020 due to the ongoing global pandemic. It was initially reported that the hiatus will only last till early April but then had to be extended considering the seriousness of the situation. The season recommenced with two matches on 17 June and a full round of matches played over the weekend of 19–22 June

At the same time, the previous season also saw the introduction of the video assistant referee (VAR) review system. Changes to the laws affecting backpasses, penalties, handballs and substitutions were also introduced in 2019–20