The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 Live Stream: How And When To Watch The Award Ceremony?

The footballing world waits in anticipation as The BEST FIFA Football Awards 2021 ceremony is set to be hosted in Zurich, Switzerland on Monday, January 17. The award ceremony will honour the best players of the 2021 season. The categories included for the ceremony are for the best players, goalkeepers, and coaches in both men's and women's football.

A panel of experts in men’s football and a panel of experts in women’s football compiled a shortlist of nominees for the respective categories and those nominees were announced a few weeks back. Then fans were based to vote for who they thought was the best during the period October 8, 2020, to August 7, 2021, and the winners will be announced on Monday. Last year Robert Lewandowski was awarded The Best men's player and England's Lucy Bronze won it in the women's category. The Bayern Munich star striker is once again amongst the three nominees for the award. The FIFA Puskas Award will also be given, it is awarded to the best goal of the season.

How to watch The BEST FIFA Football Awards 2021 in India?

For footballing fans in India that want to watch The Best FIFA Awards 2021, they can head to the Voot Select app or website. They can also watch the award ceremony on FIFA's official account on YouTube. The Best FIFA Awards 2021 ceremony is set to begin at 11:30 PM IST on Monday, January 17, in Zurich, Switzerland.

Nominees for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021

The Best FIFA Men's Player

Player Team/Country Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich and Poland Lionel Messi PSG/Barcelona and Argentina Mohamed Salah Liverpool/Egypt

The Best FIFA Women's Player

Player Team/Country Jennifer Hermoso Barcelona and Spain Sam Kerr Chelsea and Australia Alexia Putellas Barcelona and Spain

The Best FIFA Men's Coach

Coach Team Pep Guardiola Manchester City Roberto Mancini Italian National Team Thomas Tuchel Chelsea

The Best FIFA Women's Coach

Coach Team Lluis Cortes Barcelona Emma Hayes Chelsea Sarina Wiegman Netherlands National Team/England National Team

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper

Player Club/Country Gianluigi Donnarumma AC Milan/PSG and Italy Edouard Mendy Chelsea and Senegal Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich and Germany

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper

Player Club/Country Ann-Katrin Berger Chelsea and Germany Christiane Endler PSG/Lyon and Chile Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbe Rosengard/PSG and Canada

FIFA Fair Play Award

Denmark football team/Danish medical team and staff

Claudio Ranieri

Scott Brown

FIFA Puskas Award

Erik Lamela (Argentina) - Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League March 14, 2021)

Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) - Czech Republic vs Scotland (Euro 2020, June 14, 2021)

Mehdi Taremi (Iran) - Chelsea vs FC Porto (Champions League - April 13, 2021)

Image: @FranceFootball/Twitter