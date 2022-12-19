The Moment | When Lionel Messi Finally Lifted FIFA World Cup Trophy After Argentina's Win

As the high-octane 2022 FIFA finals witnessed the victory of Argentina against France, Lionel Messi lifted the most-coveted world cup trophy in world football, on Sunday. In total, Messi was a part of 5 World Cup finals but it was in his last attempt, that he fulfilled his dream of clinching the FIFA World Cup trophy, the only title that eluded him so far in his glittering career. The 35-year-old, who has won almost every individual and team trophy with both club and country, produced a breathtaking display to help Argentina win their third title. Argentina won its previous World Cup titles in 1978 and 1986.

“Let’s go, Argentina!” Messi roared into a microphone on the field in the post-match celebrations.

Could Messi do it? Messi did it!

Messi put Argentina ahead from the penalty spot and played a part in Angel Di Maria’s goal that made it 2-0 after 36 minutes. Mbappé scored two goals in a 97-second span to take the game to extra time, and then Messi tapped in his second goal in the 109th minute. But there was still time for another penalty from Mbappé to take the thrilling game to a shootout.

In the shootout, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez shined yet again, thwarting France's comeback with shot-blocking and mind games to seal it, 4-2. In Qatar, the country backed up its victory from last year’s Copa America, its first major trophy since 1993. It was quite the finale, too, for a unique World Cup — the first to be played in the Middle East and the Arab world.

In the finals, there was only one narrative at play for most people: Could Messi do it?