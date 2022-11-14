'There's No Coming Back': Ferdinand Gives His Verdict Post Ronaldo's Explosive Interview

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo dropped a bombshell on November 14 after his explosive interview went viral on social media. In the interview, the Portuguese international slammed Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag for 'betraying' him and wanting him to leave the club.

The accusations were so strong that former Red Devils centre-back Rio Ferdinand has admitted that there is no way the Portuguese international can receive love from the Old Trafford faithful now and that his 'love affair with Manchester United was over.'

'There's no way back': Ferdinand says after Ronaldo's interview

Rio Ferdinand believes that Cristiano Ronaldo has no way of making it back to the Manchester United team after the scathing assessment he provided of the 'betrayal' he was facing at the club. While speaking on his Vibe with Five podcasts, the 44-year-old said, "The love affair between Cristiano Ronaldo and the club is over. It's finished."

Ferdinand explained his remarks by adding, "He has snookered the club and put them into a situation where there is no way back. Whether or not anyone at the club still wanted to keep Cristiano, they can't now because of what he has said. He said 'I don't respect the manager.' Now, regardless of anything else that was said, that will be the reason why he goes."

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the brink of exiting Manchester United

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview on the Piers Morgan Uncensored TV show, it seems clear that the Portuguese international is not keen on making his way back to the Manchester United squad. The 37-year-old's remarks were such that he left no stone unturned in criticising coach Erik ten Hag and the rest of the management of the club.

When asked about what he thought of the Dutch manager, Ronaldo replied, "I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you. I think the fans should know the truth. I want the best for the club. This is why I came back to Manchester United. But you have some things inside that don't help [us] reach the top level as City, Liverpool and now even Arsenal...a club with this dimension should be at the top of the tree in my opinion and they are not, unfortunately."

His criticism of Manchester United just did not end there as he also admitted that both Ten Hag and top-level executives of the club wanted him to leave. On being asked if the Dutch coach wanted him to leave Old Trafford, Ronaldo replied, "Not only the coach but the other two or three guys there around the club as well." When asked if they included senior-level executives as well, he answered, "Yes. I felt betrayed. I felt that some people don't want me here, not only this year but last year too."