'They Have Had A Tough Time': Ashley Westwood On Manchester United's Future In UCL

The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 is set to start soon, and Manchester United will again be playing in top-tier European League for the first time since the arrival of Erik ten Hag. The Dutch coach will make the most of his squad as he is placed in Group A along with Bayern Munich, Copenhagen, and Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Manchester United last won the Champions League in 2008

United will first play Bayern Munich next week

United haven’t have had the best start of the season

Ashley Westwood makes a huge statement about Manchester United

Ashley Westwood, a well-known name in football, is an experienced ex-football player, coach, and specialist from England. Westwood's commitment to the game and his coaching endeavours have had an effect on the football community. His knowledge and skills have been invaluable assets that have shaped the growth of the athletes and teams he has coached. Ashley Westwood's influence in the world of football continues to be important, whether it is in terms of player development, tactical analysis, or encouraging an offensive style of play.

During a roundtable conference ahead of the UEFA Champions League opening match, Ashley was asked:

“How far do you think Manchester United can go this season in the UCL, despite the fact that their recent Premier League performances have been poor?”

Responding to the question, he stated:

No I think Manchester United are fortunate that their group fell quite nicely for them. Of course, Bayern Munich is tough, as are Copenhagen and Galatasaray. Gala can be a little dangerous with the signings they have made this season, but Manchester United is expected to get out of the group stage. They have not had the greatest start on paper, but they have had a decent performance recently, against Arsenal. They could have won that game if it wasn’t for that offside by a millimetre. It was a pretty close game, and they challenged them nicely. They will get better as the season goes on, but they have had a tough time recruiting players this summer. I think they will settle. I think I’ll be surprised if Manchester United don’t go through in this.

Manchester United are set to kick off their UCL campaign on Thursday, September 21, 2023, away from home at the Allianz Arena. Erik ten Hag will eye a great performance when they take on German giants Bayern Munich. They are currently 11th in the Premier League after losing 2 of their last 4 matches in the EPL.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League 2023-24?

The UEFA Champions League 2023/24 will be live telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 5, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels from September 19, 2023, 10:15 PM onwards.