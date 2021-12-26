Thiago Alcantara All Praise For Liverpool Teammate Fabinho; 'He’s A World-class Player'

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has heaped praises on his teammate Fabinho, calling him a “world-class” player. The 28-year-old Fabinho has been a stalwart for the club, having appeared in 140 matches in three and half years. The Campinas-born player has conjured a lot of praises for his role in front of the defence.

Thiago lauded the Brazilian footballer, saying that he can rely on the midfielder to cover him in the hour of need. Although he remains an underrated player, the ones, who are in touch with Liverpool football, will consider him as one of Michael Edwards’ best-ever signings.

Fabinho has the potential to play as a central defender in the midfield or even at right-back. However, it’s a role that he mostly played at Monaco.

Fabinho is a 'magnificent player on the ball': Thiago

“He’s a world-class player and that gives us the confidence to try different things. Because if we fail doing that, we know we have a guy we can rely on. He will defend, he will be there for you and also, he is a magnificent player on the ball,” Thiago was quoted by Stadium Astro as saying.

Thiago also stated that having Fabinho in the teams allowed the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones to attempt a break-in defence. Fabinho can turn out to be a crucial member of the Liverpool team for quite a few years to come.

Back in 2018, Liverpool roped in Fabinho for a whopping price of £39 million from Monaco. Jurgen Klopp, the club’s manager, had praised the footballer for showing a lot of versatility. In the next 42 months or so, Fabinho hasn’t done his reputation any harm.

"He has the ability and mentality to play at the highest level in a number of positions. He can play 'six', 'eight' and 'two'. This is cool. We have signed a fantastic player, but someone who is an equally fantastic person I think. His reputation as a character in the dressing room and his attitude in training has come through from everyone we speak to," Klopp had said back in May 2018 after Liverpool secured Fabinho’s services from Monaco.

(Image: AP)