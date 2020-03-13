Coronavirus In Germany: Thiago Slams Bundesliga, Asks Them To 'stop Fooling Around'

The Bundesliga 2 in Germany was the first to have a footballer test positive for Coronavirus earlier this week. Hannover 96 defender Timo Hubers was the first to fall prey to the Coronavirus pandemic followed by teammate Jannes Horn soon after. In light of recent events, Bundesliga star Thiago Alcantara has urged German bosses to call off all football-related activities in order to fight Coronavirus in Germany.

Coronavirus in Germany: German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes a startling revelation

Up to 70% of the population could be infected by the new #coronavirus, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a press conference in Berlin, citing expert estimates. pic.twitter.com/AAMnDGmceT — DW News (@dwnews) March 11, 2020

Coronavirus in Germany: Bayern Munich star Thiago's plea to Bundesliga officials

This is crazy. Please stop fooling around and land on reality. Let's be honest, there are much more important priorities than any sport. — Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) March 13, 2020

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago is adamant that Bundesliga activities be stopped until the situation surrounding Coronavirus in Germany improves in the coming weeks. The Bayern Munich star took to Twitter with a desperate plea to Bundesliga bosses that they put a halt to sporting activities as soon as possible. Top leagues across Europe (Ligue 1, LaLiga, Premier League and the Dutch league) have all been suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, Bundesliga has given the go-ahead for all games this weekend except Monday's clash between Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen.

Coronavirus in Germany: Sky Germany to free-stream Bundesliga matches

Breaking: Sky Germany will stream ALL Bundesliga games for free this weekend due to them being played behind closed doors, with the coronavirus outbreak.



Fair play to them. Wonder if Sky in the UK will follow suit? 😅 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) March 12, 2020

