Football Transfer News: Thiago Alcantara ‘very Likely’ To Join Liverpool In £27m Move

Since Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara's time at the Allianz Arena will be coming to an end with the conclusion of his contract in 2021, several top clubs have been linked with the midfielder in this window. A host of clubs have been vying for the midfielder's signature in an attempt to reap maximum benefits from the Spaniard's contract situation in Munich. It appears that Liverpool have edged past the other clubs in the race to land Thiago.

Liverpool transfer news: Thiago Alcantara close to join the Reds

It was earlier claimed that Thiago Alcantara would join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this transfer window. However, a report by Spanish media publication Mundo Deportivo rubbished those rumours, instead suggesting that Jurgen Klopp is set to secure the signing of the 29-year-old Spanish international.

The report suggests that Liverpool are close to completing the signing of Thiago Alcantara. However, the Premier League champions have yet to agree to the £27 million (€30 million) asking price set by Bayern Munich. The midfielder has a year left on his Bayern Munich contract and has informed the Bavarians of his intention of seeking a challenge away from the Bundesliga.

Liverpool transfer news: Thiago to Man United? Reports pour cold water

Back in 2011, the Thiago to Man United rumours were frequently doing the rounds. However, he decided to snub the Red Devils and joined Bayern Munich after splendid success with Barcelona. This time around too, Man United transfer rumours were on the rise but were later discarded. Since his arrival at Bayern Munich, the Spanish midfielder has won seven titles and was also named in the FIFA Pro World XI in 2017.

Liverpool transfer news: Klopp to avoid lavish spending

Despite success with Bayern Munich, the Liverpool transfer news suggest Thiago Alcantara will soon don the red shirt at Anfield next season. Klopp has made it clear multiple times that he does not have a huge transfer budget to spend lavishly this window. Thus, it appears that the signing of Alcantara will prove financially viable for the German tactician.

The club have already lost out on the opportunity to sign Timo Werner, who ultimately landed at Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, the departure of Adam Lallana has freed up some space on the Reds' wage bill. With the departures of first Lallana and then Dejan Lovren, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are likely to make some moves in the transfer window, though any deal for Thiago will have to wait till the culmination of Bayern Munich's Champions League campaign.

