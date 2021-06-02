Thiago Silva's Wife Belle Silva Tweets Picture Of UCL Runners-up And Winners Medals

Thiago Silva's wife Belle Silva has been in the limelight for her social media posts following Chelsea's incredible win over Premier League rivals Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final 2021 on Saturday. The Blues of London edged out Pep Guardiola's men and went on to lay their hands on the Champions League trophy for the second time as Kai Havetz's strike following Mason Mount's defence breaking pass at the brink of halftime saw Chelsea run away with the UCL title.

Chelsea's UEFA Champions League triumph was extremely fulfilling, especially for two of the team members: German boss Thomas Tuchel and Thiago Silva. The duo had missed out on winning the biggest club trophy in Europe by a whisker last year during their stint with PSG.

Thiago Silva and Thomas Tuchel were a part of the Paris Saint-Germain team that took on Bayern Munich in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League final. The duo missed out on winning their maiden UCL title as former PSG star Kingsley Coman found the back of the net in the 59th minute which saw Bayern Munich go on to record a 1–0 win and lift the 2019-20 UCL trophy. Despite suffering a major heartbreak against Bayern Munich, Tuchel and Silva managed to be successful this time around with Chelsea.

Belle Silva shares heartwarming message on Twitter

Following Chelsea's win, Thiago Silva's wife was seen celebrating her husband's win with the Brazilian and his teammates on the football pitch at Estadio do Dragao in Porto seeming entirely joyous and emotional in her Instagram stories. Isabelle da Silva has been posting images of Chelsea celebrations on her social media handles. However, one particular post by the Brazilian just stands out.

Isabelle da Silva took to Twitter and shared an image of the Champions League runners up and winners medals that Thiago Silva won in the last two years. Captioning it: "When a dream come true," Isabelle da Silva thanked god alongside some emoticons.

Who is Thiago Silva's wife?

Thiago Silva's wife, Isabelle da Silva, is a Brazilian from Rio de Janeiro. Often referred to as Belle Silva, she and Thiago Silva have been childhood sweethearts with the duo growing up in the same neighbourhood. The two dated each other for a couple of years since the start of the 2000s and went on to tie the knot in May 2005. Thiago Silva and Isabelle da Silva are loving their life in London and the veteran defender is expected to extend his stay at Chelsea by signing a new one-year deal with the London outfit soon.