Thibaut Courtois Matches Iker Casillas' HISTORIC LaLiga Record With Fewest Goals Conceded

Real Madrid's LaLiga triumph over arch-rivals Barcelona was nothing short of a surprise with Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos and Thibaut Courtois emerging as the main pillars for Zinedine Zidane's side. The Belgian shot-stopper, in particular, succeeded in brushing off criticism for his unimpressive debut season with Los Blancos, winning the Zamora trophy for his exceptional performance between the sticks all season. He also equalled Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas' Real Madrid record, a remarkable achievement.

Thibaut Courtois, Iker Casillas' impressive figures

Iker Casillas is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the history of the league, having achieved immense success at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spanish legend enjoyed one of his best seasons individually during the 2007-08 season. The 2010 World Cup winner made 36 appearances that season, racking up an impressive 14 clean sheets in all. During this time, he conceded 32 goals only, playing a pivotal role in Real Madrid's triumph in LaLiga.

🔐 @IkerCasillas: 2007/08

🔐 @thibautcourtois: 2019/20



No @realmadriden goalkeeper has finished the season as the 'keeper with the fewest goals conceded in #LaLigaSantander since Iker Casillas in 2008! 📛✋💜 pic.twitter.com/Xeyb2FHnyf — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) July 20, 2020

This season, Thibaut Courtois brought an end to his Zamora trophy drought, becoming the first Real Madrid goalkeeper since Iker Casillas to win the award. Courtois played 34 games for Real Madrid this season, managing 18 clean sheets, four more than Casillas' numbers dating back to the 2007-08 season. He also conceded 20 goals in all to become the first goalkeeper since Casillas to concede the fewest in the competition, beating the likes of Jan Oblak and Marc-Andre ter Stegen to win the Zamora trophy.

Thibaut Courtois first to win Zamora with two Madrid-based clubs

With the Zamora trophy, Thibaut Courtois also became the only player in the history of the Spanish competition to win the accolade with two Madrid clubs. The Belgium international got his hands on the trophy twice during his time at Atletico Madrid - in 2012-13 and 2013-14. Courtois joins the list of 11 Real Madrid goalkeepers to have won the award.

Thibaut Courtois attributes Zamora win to his team

Interestingly, Iker Casillas won the Zamora trophy just once during his stay in the Spanish capital. Meanwhile, Thibaut Courtois succeeded in stopping Jan Oblak from winning his fifth successive Zamora trophy this season. Thibaut Courtois took to Twitter to express his thoughts on his success this season. The 28-year-old claimed that his success was due to the efforts of the entire team who guarded the nets.

Image courtesy: Courtois Twitter, Realmadrid.com