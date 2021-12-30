Last Updated:

'Ring-A-Ring-A Roses' This Quirky Free-kick Routine By Japan Football Team Will Leave You In Splits, Watch Video

Japan football team Takagawa Gakuen invented a tricky free-kick against rivals Seiryo High School during the All Japan High School tournament.

Written By
Suraj Alva
Ring-A-Ring-A Roses freekick goes viral

Image: Dave Philips / Twitter


'Ring-A-Ring-A Roses' is just a nursery rhyme but a Japanese School team implemented it in a football match during a free-kick routine. Yes, you read it right! A high school team in Japan Takagawa Gakuen invented a 'Ring-A-Ring-A Roses style free-kick during the All Japan High School tournament.

Football News: Japan school team invents new form of free-kick 

Japan football team Takagawa Gakuen invented a tricky free-kick against rivals Seiryo High School during the All Japan High School tournament. Two Takagawa players stood over the dead ball for free-kick, while five teammates took up a position on the far side of the box. As Seiryo opponents lined up to defend the free-kick, the Takagawa players suddenly started spinning continuously in a circle.

While the Seiryo players had no idea as to what is was going on the Gakuen players doing the 'Ring o' Roses' routine quickly charged towards the ball, causing confusion amongst opponents defenders. The set-piece play definitely paid off , with one of the Takagawa players getting his head to the ball before firing it past the Seiryo goalkeeper. A video of the set-play has garnered 1.3 million views and received a whole lot of love on social media.

READ | Premier League: Saka brace leads Arsenal to 5-0 Boxing Day rout of Norwich City

Other instance when Japan football free kick viral video 

According to a report by sportbible.com  East Fukuoka became the talk of the town a few years when they introduced the 'Dancing Wall' freekick. To counter the opposition's wall, they set up one of their own rights in front of them, with three players linking arms and pacing away from the ball. After taking three steps, they all duck in sync when the free-kick taker strikes the ball and watched as he curled one into the far bottom corner.

READ | Premier League: Lukaku ends goal drought in Chelsea's 3-1 win at Aston Villa

The other instance of creative free kicks bene implemented was when France women used the ring-a-ring roses trick to score twice from corners in 2017, while VFL Bochum y 'queued up' behind one another in the box and split - leading to a free man finding the net at the back post. In English football Oldham Athletic's 'Bouncing' Free-Kick video went viral. Last season Atlanta used 'Moving Wall' Free-Kick Routine against Real Madrid during Round of 16-second leg match.

READ | West Ham thrashes Watford 4-1, up to 5th in Premier League
READ | No respite from COVID scare as Wolves' Premier League clash against Arsenal gets postponed
Tags: Japan, Football, Football News
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com