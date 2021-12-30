'Ring-A-Ring-A Roses' is just a nursery rhyme but a Japanese School team implemented it in a football match during a free-kick routine. Yes, you read it right! A high school team in Japan Takagawa Gakuen invented a 'Ring-A-Ring-A Roses style free-kick during the All Japan High School tournament.

Japan football team Takagawa Gakuen invented a tricky free-kick against rivals Seiryo High School during the All Japan High School tournament. Two Takagawa players stood over the dead ball for free-kick, while five teammates took up a position on the far side of the box. As Seiryo opponents lined up to defend the free-kick, the Takagawa players suddenly started spinning continuously in a circle.

In the history of unorthodox free-kick routines, Ring-a-Ring o Roses is a new one. Bravo, Takagawa Gakuen High School. pic.twitter.com/sQPkqYtPAC — Dave Phillips (@lovefutebol) December 29, 2021

While the Seiryo players had no idea as to what is was going on the Gakuen players doing the 'Ring o' Roses' routine quickly charged towards the ball, causing confusion amongst opponents defenders. The set-piece play definitely paid off , with one of the Takagawa players getting his head to the ball before firing it past the Seiryo goalkeeper. A video of the set-play has garnered 1.3 million views and received a whole lot of love on social media.

Other instance when Japan football free kick viral video

According to a report by sportbible.com East Fukuoka became the talk of the town a few years when they introduced the 'Dancing Wall' freekick. To counter the opposition's wall, they set up one of their own rights in front of them, with three players linking arms and pacing away from the ball. After taking three steps, they all duck in sync when the free-kick taker strikes the ball and watched as he curled one into the far bottom corner.

The other instance of creative free kicks bene implemented was when France women used the ring-a-ring roses trick to score twice from corners in 2017, while VFL Bochum y 'queued up' behind one another in the box and split - leading to a free man finding the net at the back post. In English football Oldham Athletic's 'Bouncing' Free-Kick video went viral. Last season Atlanta used 'Moving Wall' Free-Kick Routine against Real Madrid during Round of 16-second leg match.