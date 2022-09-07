Following Chelsea's disappointing 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the first game of the UEFA Champions League group stage, the club has decided to sack coach Thomas Tuchel. The club's statement added that there would be no further comment until a new manager is appointed. Chelsea have endured a dissapointing start to their season despite being the biggest spenders in the transfer window.

Chelsea's statement to confirm Tuchel's sacking

Chelsea's statement to confirm the sacking of Thomas Tuchel read,

"Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Thomas Tuchel. On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup during his time here. As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition. Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach. There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made."

Chelsea fires coach Thomas Tuchel

The decision by Chelsea’s new ownership came a day after the team lost to Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 in its first group match in the Champions League. Chelsea has lost two of its first six games in the Premier League. Chelsea was the highest-spending team in Europe during the transfer window with an outlay of nearly $300 million. Tuchel was in charge for a year and a half, winning the Champions League in his first season.

(with AP inputs)