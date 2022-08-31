Timo Werner Nets Perfect Hat-trick In Leipzig's 8-0 Demolition Of Teutonia Ottensen: Watch

German striker Timo Werner starred for RB Leipzig with a sensational hat-trick in the first-half of the DFB-Pokal game between RB Leipzig and Teutonia Ottensen, as the Bundesliga side went on to claim a staggering 8-0 win. Earlier this month, Werner had an underwhelming two-year stint at Premier League club Chelsea and moved back to Leipzig, a club that he previously represented between 2016 and 2020. Meanwhile, he managed to net three out of the four goals scored by Leipzig on Tuesday night which became a major talking point on social media.

Timo Werner opens scoresheet in RB Leipzig vs Teutonia Ottensen

Werner opened the scoresheet in the 19th minute of the match, before netting another in the next minute. He then assisted a goal scored by Andre Silva in the 40th minute, which took the score to 3-0 in RB Leipzig’s favor. However, three minutes later, Werner completed his hat-trick as the scores stood at 4-0 after half-time.

Going ahead in the game, Silva scored his second goal in the 53rd minute, while Emil Forsberg netted one more in the 56th minute. Christopher Nkunku’s strike at the 77th minute, followed by Dani Olmo’s last-minute goal helped the Bundesliga team to earn a thumping 8-0 win. Werner’s exploits became a topic of discussion among fans many of whom brought up Chelsea in their comments.

Watch Timo Werner net a perfect hat-trick

'Chelsea bought wrong version': Twitter goes bonkers over Werner's heroics

“Chelsea bought the wrong Version of Timo Werner,” a fan said reacting to Werner’s hattrick on Twitter. At the same time, another fan said, “The only reason why I can watch Timo Werner convert chances and I’m not freaking is because he is not wearing blue”. “Nothing to see here, just Timo Werner hitting a first-half hat trick,” said a Twitter user.

Chelsea bought the wrong Version of Timo Werner. pic.twitter.com/3dEOqEoEpk — SHADDY👂 (@Kakai34760101) August 30, 2022

The only reason why I can watch Timo Werner convert chances and I’m not freaking is because he is not wearing blue pic.twitter.com/VrKXC5Ipx1 — Fabio SZN (@fabio_szn) August 30, 2022

Nothing to see here, just Timo Werner hitting a first half hat trick 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HE9fWji6HV https://t.co/lxDLE4vnQD — Phenomenal Freshman (@pH_The_Fresh) August 30, 2022

Timo Werner's stats for RB Leipzig and Chelsea

During his four-year stint for Leipzig from 2016 to 2020, the 36-year-old German striker scored 95 goals in 159 matches across competitions, while also assisting goals 42 times. However, his stats took a hit following his transfer to Chelsea, as he could net only 23 goals in 89 games for the Premier League side from 2020 to 2022. Having returned to Leipzig earlier this month, Timo has scored one Bundesliga goal in three matches, alongside last night’s hattrick in the DFB Pokal match.