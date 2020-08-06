Toni Kroos Chooses Cristiano Ronaldo, 3 Real Madrid Players In Dream XI For Farewell Game

Having clinched the LaLiga title, Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has been sweating it out in training ahead of his side’s Champions League clash against Manchester City. Amid all the talk over the resumption of Champions League action this week, the Germany international took some time out to reveal the playing XI he’d want for his testimonial.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo netted more penalties than Real Madrid AND Man United this season

Toni Kroos picks his team for testimonial

Es luppt! Wo diese Elf mal spielen könnte, wer beim Einkaufen überfordert war, wie eine Waldlauf-Lüge meine Bayern Karriere unterbrach,ein erstes Angebot für Felix & mehr in „Superstar im Supermarkt“!@ApplePodcasts ➡️ https://t.co/6XVITSsb2k @Spotify ➡️ https://t.co/rx7ltKgmf5 pic.twitter.com/jFjR26fAtx — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) August 5, 2020

Kroos appeared on the Einfach Mal Luppen podcast alongside his brother Felix when he revealed the team he’d want for his farewell game. The podcast revolved around Kroos’ final match and the players he’d want in his testimonial. Although Kroos did joke that it was too early to think about that particular scenario, he went ahead and answered the question. The midfielder began drawing up his starting line-up on a sheet of paper.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Juventus title win by splurging £5.5m on STUNNING yacht

Sergio Ramos, two Real Madrid midfielders make the cut

His pick between the sticks was far from surprising with his national teammate Manuel Neuer taking up the gloves. The defence line begins with Stefan Reinartz and Gonzalo Castro. The two defenders shared the dressing room with Kroos at Bayer Leverkusen. His Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos, who according to Kroos is one of the best centre-backs of all time, also made it to the line-up.

Also Read | Real Madrid star Toni Kroos trolls fan who called him 'overrated', fans love the meltdown

Cristiano Ronaldo to lead the lines for Toni Kroos

Kroos decided to opt for a four-man midfield, including the Real Madrid duo of Luka Modric, Casemiro, Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich and himself. His front trio includes former Bayern teammates Thomas Muller and already retired Miroslav Klose, apart from his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. The 2014 World Cup winner went on to describe the Portuguese icon as the best player he has ever played with.

Kroos did not play in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 against Man City. Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne scored for Pep Guardiola at the Santiago Bernabeu to bag an important victory, with Isco scoring the only goal for Los Blancos. Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane will have to cope with the absence of Ramos, who was sent off in the first leg. The second leg will be played on Friday at the Etihad.

Also Read | Toni Kroos trolls Real Madrid's Twitter handle over subtitles with witty reply

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo, Toni Kroos Twitter