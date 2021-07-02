Toni Kroos Retires From International Football After Germany's Exit From Euro 2020

German midfielder Toni Kroos on Friday announced his retirement from international football and shared his official statement on his social media handle. Toni Kroos, 31-year-old, in his written statement, stated that he had decided to retire from international football a long time before European Championship and he will not be available for the Football World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Kroos’ last game was on Tuesday in Germany’s 2-0 loss to England in the Round of 16 of the European Championship.

'Want to fully focus on my goals with Real Madrid,' says Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos in his official statement said that he had made his decision to retire after this tournament (European Championship) and therefore it is clear that he will not be participating in the upcoming World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Kroos also stated that for the next few years he wants to fully focus on his goal for Real Madrid.

"As a husband and dad, I would also like to be there for my wife and my three children. It was a great honor for me to be able to wear this jersey for such a long period of time. I did it with pride and passion," wrote Toni Kroos.

Expressing his gratitude to his fans and critics, Kroos also mentioned Joachim Loew, who bowed out as national coach on Tuesday following 15 years in the job. "He made me a national team player and a world champion. He trusted me. We wrote a success story together." Kroos also wished luck to Germany's incoming coach Hansi Flick about staying.

Kroos made his Germany debut in March 2010 in a friendly against Argentina. He was a Bayern Munich player on loan at Bayer Leverkusen at the time. He played every minute at the 2014 World Cup when Germany won the title.

Euro 2020: England book Q/F berth, Germany knocked out

Germany vs England game was goalless at the end of the first half, but England's attack picked up pace after the introduction of Jack Grealish. After a quiet first half, England brought in the most anticipated change of the night, as they substituted Bukayo Saka for Jack Grealish, and then it was the instant impact as he played the ball to Luke Shaw who delivered one of the most pinpoint low crosses into the box which Raheem Sterling leaped onto to give England the lead.

Just minutes after that Germany had a clear chance to equalise after Sterling played a half-hearted ball that reached nowhere, resulting in Muller picking the ball and running through the England defence only to pull it wide. England doubled their lead in the 86th minute after Jack Grealish played a fantastic cross to Harry Kane, who scored his first goal of the tournament, which lead to an outroar of happiness in the stadium.

(Image Credits: AP)