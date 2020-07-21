Toronto FC Vs New England Prediction, H2h, Live Stream, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

Toronto FC will take on New England in the MLS Is Back Tournament on Tuesday, July 21. Here is the Toronto FC vs New England prediction, Toronto FC vs New England h2h (head-to-head) stats, Toronto FC vs New England live stream details, MLS is Back Tournament live details and MLS standings.

Toronto FC vs New England prediction: Toronto FC vs New England live stream

The Toronto FC vs New England live telecast in the USA will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. However, there will be no Toronto FC vs New England live broadcast available in India, but the Toronto FC vs New England live stream will be available on FanCode by Dream Sports. Here are the other Toronto FC vs New England live stream details:

Toronto FC vs New England live stream venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Toronto FC vs New England live stream date: Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Toronto FC vs New England live stream time: 9 am ET (6.30 pm IST)

MLS is Back tournament live: Toronto FC vs New England prediction and preview

Toronto FC and New England have bagged equal (4) points this season. The two sides have played twice, winning and drawing once each. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout round of the tournament, and it appears both Toronto FC and New England will move beyond the group stage. Toronto FC defeated Montreal Impact 4-3 in the previous game, while New England had to settle for a 1-1 draw against DC United.

Toronto FC vs New England prediction: Toronto FC vs New England h2h

The two sides have been neck-and-neck in the Toronto FC vs New England h2h stats. In the past five games, both Toronto FC and New England have won twice each. Meanwhile, the most recent game that was played in September last year ended in a 1-1 draw. The Toronto FC vs New England h2h stats also suggests this will be a high-scoring game.

Toronto FC vs New England prediction: MLS is Back Tournament live team news

Toronto FC: Alex Bono, Kevin Silva, Quentin Westberg, Auro da Cruz, Chris Mavinga, Eriq Zavaleta, Julian Dunn-Johnson, Justin Morrow, Laurent Ciman, Omar Gonzalez, Richie Laryea, Rocco Romeo, Erickson Gallardo, Griffin Dorsey, Jacob Shaffelburg, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Jayden Nelson, Jonathan Osorio, Liam Fraser, Marky Delgado, Michael Bradley, Nick DeLeon, Noble Okello, Pablo Piatti, Tsubasa Endoh, Alejandro Pozuelo, Ifunanyachi Achara, Ayo Akinola, Jozy Altidore, Patrick Mullins

New England: Brad Knighton, Jeff Caldwell, Matt Turner, Alexander Buttner, Andrew Farrell, Antonio Delamea Mlinar, Brandon Bye, Collin Verfurth, Henry Kessler, Matt Polster, Michael Mancienne, Seth Sinovic, DeJuan Jones, Carles Gil, Damien Rivera, Diego Fagundez, Isaac Angking, Kelyn Rowe, Luis Caicedo, Nicolas Firmino, Scott Caldwell, Wilfried Zahibo, Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa, Cristian Penilla, Justin Rennicks, Tajon Buchanan, Teal Bunbury

Toronto FC vs New England prediction

Toronto FC are the favourites in this game.

Image courtesy: Toronto FC Twitter