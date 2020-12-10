TOT VS ATW Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Match Prediction, Europa League Match Preview

Tottenham Hotspur host Antwerp for their UEFA Europa League Group J game. The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, and will kick off at 1:30 am IST. Let’s have a look at TOT vs ATW Dream11 prediction, TOT vs ATW match prediction, and other details of the game.

The English outfit is currently two points behind their Belgian opponents and needs to end the match with 3 points in their bag if they wish to top the Group J of the UEFA Champions League. Antwerp, on the other hand, just needs a draw to cement their top position on the group J at the end of tonight’s game.

TOT vs ATW Dream11 team squad to choose from

Tottenham Hotspur- Hugo Lloris, Joe Hart, Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Gedson Fernandes, Ben Davies, Carlos Vinicius, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane, Paulo Gazzaniga, Toby Alderweireld, Joe Rodon, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga, Dennis Cirkin, Harry Winks, Gareth Bale, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso, Brandon Austin, Alfie Whiteman, Sergio Reguilón Dele Alli, Serge Aurier, Erik Lamela, Steven Bergwijn, Jack Clarke, Harvey White, Dane Scarlett, Heung Min Son, Matthew Doherty, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Davinson Sánchez

Antwerp- Thiam Chevaughn, Alireza Beiranvand, Ivo Rodrigues, Guy Mbenza, Nill De Pauw, Bruny Nsimba, Buta, Ruben Geeraerts, Dieumerci Mbokani Jean Butez, Davor Matijas, Matheus, Jae-Ik Lee, Ritchie de Laet, Jordan Lukaku, Birger Verstraete, Simen Jukleröd, Lior Refaelov, Frank Thierry Boya, Pieter Gerkens, Koji Miyoshi, Sander Coopman, Nana Ampomah, Cristian Benavente, Alexis de Sart, Manuel Benson, Louis Verstraete, Faris Haroun, Brian Agbor, Abdoulaye Seck, Leute Dongo, Martin Hongla, Dylan Batubinsika, Jérémy Gelin, Junior Pius, Dragan Lausberg Didier Lamkel Ze,

TOT vs ATW Dream11 Team News

Erik Lamela remains injured and is unlikely to feature for the English outfit tonight. He joins Joe Rodon who cannot play in tonight’s match owing to his name not being registered in the team. However, Jose Mourinho will also question the availability of Ndombele who remains doubtful for the game.

Antwerp, on the other hand, travel to London with their full squad in the pink of health. Apart from an injury to midfielder Sander Coopman, the Belgian outfit will start tonight's game without any additional injuries or suspensions.

TOT vs ATW playing 11 (predicted)

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris; Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Joe Rodon, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko; Lucas Moura, Harry Kane, H. Son

Antwerp: Jean Butez; Ritchie De Laet, Jérémy Gélin, Abdoulaye Seck; Simen Juklerød, Martin Hongla, Faris Haroun, Koji Miyoshi, Pieter Gerkens; Lior Refaelov, Dieumerci Mbokani

TOT vs ATW match prediction

Jose Mourinho's Spurs' are likely to walk top the Group J and walk away as winners for tonights' game. According to pundits, a 2-1 win for the English outfit seems like a fair result.

Note: The above TOT vs ATW Dream11 prediction TOT vs ATW Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TOT vs ATW Dream11 team and TOT vs ATW Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.