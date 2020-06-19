TOT Vs MUN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Tottenham Hotspur will go up against Manchester United in the Premier League on June 19 (June 20 for Indian viewers) as both sides gear up for the first bit of top-flight football in over three months. The game will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday (Saturday for Indian viewers) with a kick-off time of 12:45 AM IST. Fans can play the TOT vs MUN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the TOT vs MUN Dream11 prediction, the TOT vs MUN Dream11 top picks and TOT vs MUN Dream11 team.

Also Read | Napoli vs Juventus Coppa Italia final highlights as Dybala, Danilo miss penalties

TOT vs MUN Dream11 team and match schedule

Flags and banners have been placed around the stadium to show our players the support from around the globe 🙌#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/sNxxYw3CZ1 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 18, 2020

Also Read | Bayern Munich transfer news: Bundesliga winners pressurise City to sell Sane for €40m

TOT vs MUN Dream11 prediction

TOT vs MUN Dream11 prediction - Tottenham preview

Jose Mourinho's squad will be eager to prove a point as they take on fellow top-four contenders Manchester United. However, the Portuguese tactician will be without the services of star playmaker Giovanni Lo Celso who is out with an injury. England international Dele Alli is also suspended for this game as he serves the one-match ban handed out by the English FA for his racist post on social media. Mourinho will be happy that key trio of Harry Kane, Heung-min Son and Moussa Sissoko are all fit and raring to go ahead of the Manchester United fixture.

TOT vs MUN Dream11 prediction - Manchester United preview

Manchester United have a close-to-full-strength squad heading into Friday night's fixture. Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba have both made full recoveries and are expected to start against Spurs. Bruno Fernandes will once again be the key man for Manchester United against their former boss. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may start with Anthony Martial or Odion Ighalo up front as they aim to secure all three points away from home. Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are the only absentees for the Red Devils.

Also Read | Roma applaud Marcus Rashford's initiative to provide free meals to marginalised

TOT vs MUN Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date - Friday, June 19 (Saturday, June 20 for Indian viewers)

Kickoff time - 12:45 AM IST

Venue - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

🗣 Ole on the new subs rule: "The Premier League is intense and we are going straight into another season after this one.



"So it's a good option to protect the players and limit unnecessary injuries."#MUFC pic.twitter.com/RBYJO0XtFD — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 18, 2020

Also Read | Dayot Upamecano to Arsenal confirmed? RB Leipzig tell clubs Gunners have won the race

TOT vs MUN Dream11 team: TOT vs MUN Dream11 top picks

Here are the TOT vs MUN Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points.

Goalkeeper: D De Gea

Defenders: T Alderweireld, H Maguire, V Lindelof

Midfielders: P Pogba, B Fernandes, M Sissoko, H Winks

Forwards: H Kane, M Rashford, H Min-Son

TOT vs MUN Dream11 prediction

Manchester United start as favourites against Tottenham in the Premier League this weekend.

Note: Please keep in mind that these TOT vs MUN Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The TOT vs MUN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Twitterati compare Lionel Messi's return to football with Cristiano Ronaldo; watch

Image courtesy: Tottenham Hotspur Twitter