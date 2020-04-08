The Debate
Tottenham's Jose Mourinho Accepts Breaking Social Distancing Rules Amidst UK Lockdown

Football News

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho admits that he crossed a line and broke social distancing norms after training with Ndombele and Ryan Sessegnon on Tuesday.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tottenham

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has endured a tough start to his tenure in North London. The two-time UEFA Champions League winner saw his team get knocked out of the UCL, FA Cup and drop out of the top six in the Premier League standings before the season was suspended last month. The Portuguese manager once again made the headlines, albeit for the wrong reasons, after he was seen training in a public park in London along with Tottenham players - Tanguy Ndombele and Ryan Sessegnon, which angered a lot of UK citizens.

Coronavirus UK

Jose Mourinho was seen training in public with Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Sessegnon on Tuesday

   

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho accepts he broke social-distancing rules amid Coronavirus lockdown

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho acknowledged that his actions from Tuesday were unacceptable and apologised to the club's fans and citizens in a statement on Wednesday. He reiterated that it was important to follow government protocols and follow the coronavirus lockdown until the Premier League season. Jose Mourinho also heaped praise on NHS workers who are on the frontline in the war against the COVID-19 crisis.

Coronavirus UK

Number of deaths continue to rise despite coronavirus lockdown

First Published:
