Tottenham's Jose Mourinho Accepts Breaking Social Distancing Rules Amidst UK Lockdown

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has endured a tough start to his tenure in North London. The two-time UEFA Champions League winner saw his team get knocked out of the UCL, FA Cup and drop out of the top six in the Premier League standings before the season was suspended last month. The Portuguese manager once again made the headlines, albeit for the wrong reasons, after he was seen training in a public park in London along with Tottenham players - Tanguy Ndombele and Ryan Sessegnon, which angered a lot of UK citizens.

Coronavirus UK

Jose Mourinho was seen training in public with Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Sessegnon on Tuesday

A footage has emerged showing Jose Mourinho organised a training session today for three Spurs stars who live nearby.



This is believed to have had Tottenham 'unimpressed' as social distancing rules were apparently broken.#THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/Zx67pwsc07 — MOLATsportgist ™🇳🇬 (@Molatsportgist) April 7, 2020

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho accepts he broke social-distancing rules amid Coronavirus lockdown

Jose Mourinho on running small public training session with Spurs players...



"I accept that my actions were not in line with government protocol. It is vital we all play our part and follow government advice in order to support our heroes in the NHS and save lives" 🏞#THFC — The Sack Race (@thesackrace) April 8, 2020

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho acknowledged that his actions from Tuesday were unacceptable and apologised to the club's fans and citizens in a statement on Wednesday. He reiterated that it was important to follow government protocols and follow the coronavirus lockdown until the Premier League season. Jose Mourinho also heaped praise on NHS workers who are on the frontline in the war against the COVID-19 crisis.

Number of deaths continue to rise despite coronavirus lockdown

As of 9am 7 April, 266,694 tests have concluded, with 14,006 tests on 6 April.



213,181 people have been tested of which 55,242 tested positive.



As of 5pm on 6 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 6,159 have sadly died. pic.twitter.com/MB1ckbNjm7 — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) April 7, 2020

