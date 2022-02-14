Tottenham Coach Conte Rules Out UCL Qualification Hopes As Premier League Race Heats Up

Tottenham Hotspur's chances of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League (UCL) next season seems to get slimmer and slimmer after they suffered yet another defeat against Wolves at home in the Premier League.

Antonio Conte's side was beaten 2-0, with Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker scoring two early goals for Bruno Lage's side. Following the Italian manager's third successive league defeat, the Spurs coach said that it is impossible to qualify for the UCL from this point.

Tottenham coach Conte rules out possibility of qualifying for UCL

While speaking to Sky Sports after the 2-0 defeat against Wolves, Tottenham coach Antonio Conte said, When you lose two games at home and against Chelsea - for a team that want to qualify for the Champions League, it's impossible to happen. We know we have to fight to build something important with the situation but it's important to know the situation. Maybe our fans shouldn't be disappointed with the defeat - instead they should try and push us and stay behind us. The players need to find the right atmosphere and feel no pressure about a target that in this moment you can't reach. I've been saying this since my arrival.

🐺 @Wolves' Raul Jimenez has scored in all three of his away matches against Spurs#TOTWOL pic.twitter.com/NEmexLhdT9 — Premier League (@premierleague) February 13, 2022

This was the first time in Conte's career since 2009 that he has suffered three consecutive league defeats as a manager. After beginning his stint at Tottenham Hotspur with a nine-match unbeaten run, defeats to Chelsea, Southampton and now Wolves have undoubtedly made it extremely difficult to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

As things stand, there seem to be five teams fighting for the final UCL spot. Following the defeat to Bruno Lage's side, Spurs have fallen to eighth place in the Premier League table with 36 points, five points behind third-placed West Ham but with three games in hand.

FULL-TIME Spurs 0-2 Wolves



Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker's goals earn Wolves their fourth away win in a row#TOTWOL pic.twitter.com/uZwOvDtj3v — Premier League (@premierleague) February 13, 2022

The 52-year old added in his press conference that the fans need to be patient with his side, who he believes is showing great commitment to improve. "We need to be realistic and together. Also with our fans. The fans need to understand to have patience, to wait to rebuild again to a situation they were used to in the past. Now the situation has changed, not only with me but with the other coaches. We are working hard with the players and there is a great commitment but it's not enough if we want to be competitive. We have to wait. Step-by-step. And it's important to be realistic and very clear," added Conte.

Image: AP