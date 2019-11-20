The Debate
Tottenham Hotspur Players Thank Departing Gaffer Mauricio Pochettino

Football News

Tottenham Hotspur players - Harry Kane and Dele Alli - issue words of gratitude towards departing coach Mauricio Pochettino for everything he did since 2015.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur CEO Daniel Levy dropped a bomb on Tuesday night as he announced the club’s decision to sack long-standing coach Mauricio Pochettino with immediate effect. The North London club parted ways with the Argentinian after a period of five years since his appointment in 2015. Mauricio Pochettino led Spurs in some tough times and transformed the Premier League club as one of the most well-rounded sides in the English top-flight, despite being given limited resources during his tenure. In lieu of all the massive changes he brought about at White Hart Lane, a couple of Tottenham Hotspur players have already taken to social media to thank their departing coach. 

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino Refused To Resign As Tottenham Manager Owing To Compensation: Report

Tough day for Tottenham Hotspur fans across the globe

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur 'one Year Too Late' To Rope In Julian Nagelsmann As Manager

Dele Alli thanks Mauricio Pochettino for everything

Also Read | Philippe Coutinho Was Wanted At Tottenham Hotspur By Mauricio Pochettino

Gary Lineker criticises Spurs decision to sack Pochettino

Also Read | Jose Mourinho returns to London as Mauricio Pochettino's replacement at Tottenham

Harry Kane takes to Twitter to thank his former gaffer

Also Read | Meet Glenn Tamplin, the eccentric British millionaire behind Romford Town FC

