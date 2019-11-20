Tottenham Hotspur Players Thank Departing Gaffer Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur CEO Daniel Levy dropped a bomb on Tuesday night as he announced the club’s decision to sack long-standing coach Mauricio Pochettino with immediate effect. The North London club parted ways with the Argentinian after a period of five years since his appointment in 2015. Mauricio Pochettino led Spurs in some tough times and transformed the Premier League club as one of the most well-rounded sides in the English top-flight, despite being given limited resources during his tenure. In lieu of all the massive changes he brought about at White Hart Lane, a couple of Tottenham Hotspur players have already taken to social media to thank their departing coach.

Tough day for Tottenham Hotspur fans across the globe

Spurs fans waking up and remembering that Mauricio Pochettino got sacked last night 😢pic.twitter.com/d1qzkMdTRM — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 20, 2019

Dele Alli thanks Mauricio Pochettino for everything

I can’t thank this man enough. He’s taught me so much and I’m so grateful for everything he’s done for me. Good luck and hope to see you again my friend. pic.twitter.com/dUO6AJlMxR — Dele (@dele_official) November 19, 2019

Gary Lineker criticises Spurs decision to sack Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked by @SpursOfficial. He helped the club to punch massively above their weight for years. Good luck with finding a better replacement....ain’t gonna happen. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 19, 2019

Harry Kane takes to Twitter to thank his former gaffer

Gaffer. I’ll be forever thankful to you for helping me achieve my dreams. We’ve had some amazing moments in the last 5 and a half years that I will never forget. You were my manager but my friend as well and I thank you for that relationship. Good luck with your next chapter! 💙 pic.twitter.com/u64RXV7wd4 — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 20, 2019

