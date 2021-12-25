Tottenham Release Teaser Of Fan Tom Holland Interviewing Son Heung-min; WATCH

As Spiderman fans flock to the theatres to watch their favourite superhero film, Spiderman: No Way Home, actor Tom Holland has been taking the internet by storm. The 25-year old's film has been breaking box office records ever since the Marvel film was released in theatres on December 16. As of Saturday, the film has crossed a massive collection of 150 crores and is aiming to cross 170 crores before the end of the second weekend.

Spurs fans too have been raving about Holland ever since the English actor revealed that he is a fan of the London Club. Moreover, following the staggering success of Holland's film, Tottenham have released several videos in which the 25-year old can be seen interviewing their star Son Heung-min.

Tom Holland interviews Tottenham star winger Son Heung-min

Tom Holland began the interview by heaping praise on Son Heung-min for his Puskas award-winning goal that absolutely stunned him. The South Korean winger scored an unbelievable goal against Burnley when he went past several defenders before slotting the ball past the goalkeeper.

Tom Holland interviews Heung-Min Son. Yes, really. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Nc9Okn4A1m — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 25, 2021

When the 25-year old actor asked Son how he pulled off the move, the Tottenham winger replied, "Obviously, I think when I received the ball in my box, I tried to pass it. I am never going to dribble past all the people there. Suddenly I started to dribble, and in two seconds, I was one on one with the keeper, and then I was like, 'what?' I could not believe it."

When Holland asked Son how many times he had gone back and watched the goal, the South Korean winger hilariously told him that he has watched it several times that he has lost count.

How to watch Tom Holland interviewing Son Heung-min?

Fans wondering how to watch the entire video of Tom Holland interviewing Son Heung-min can do so on the official website of Tottenham Hotspur. The interview is likely to be of great interest to Spurs fans as Holland explains how he began to follow football and why he supports the London outfit in particular. Meanwhile, Son discusses his journey to playing football and all the hard work that he had to put in to become a top professional at a club like Tottenham.