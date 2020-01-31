Union Budget
Tottenham Reportedly Make A Breakthrough With Gareth Bale; Zinedine Zidane Disagrees

Football News

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy wants to bring Gareth Bale back to London before Friday's transfer deadline. Zinedine Zidane has other plans though.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have had a busy January transfer window so far. They have seen the likes of Gedson Fernandes and Steve Bergwijn join from Benfica and PSV Eindhoven, respectively. The North Londoners were rumoured to be in the hunt for another attacker after losing Harry Kane to a drastic injury until April. Gareth Bale was rumoured to be making a return back to Tottenham. Daniel Levy reportedly flew to Spain to begin talks with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. 

Jose Mourinho said that Tottenham Hotspur want to bring Gareth Bale back

Transfer Deadline day: Tottenham want Gareth Bale; wages are an issue

As per a report in The Times, Tottenham Hotspur want to bring back left-footed Gareth Bale. He is a wanted man in London. Daniel Levy and Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho are eager to bring the Welsh winger back but Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has other plans. Tottenham Hotspur will definitely not give in to Bale's wage demands for now. However, they could be in for a summer transfer swoop in the coming months. 

Gareth Bale remains in the plans of Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane

Published:
