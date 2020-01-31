Tottenham Reportedly Make A Breakthrough With Gareth Bale; Zinedine Zidane Disagrees

Tottenham Hotspur have had a busy January transfer window so far. They have seen the likes of Gedson Fernandes and Steve Bergwijn join from Benfica and PSV Eindhoven, respectively. The North Londoners were rumoured to be in the hunt for another attacker after losing Harry Kane to a drastic injury until April. Gareth Bale was rumoured to be making a return back to Tottenham. Daniel Levy reportedly flew to Spain to begin talks with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Also Read | After Christian Eriksen's departure, Lamela is last man standing from ‘Magnificent Seven'

Jose Mourinho said that Tottenham Hotspur want to bring Gareth Bale back

Jose Mourinho was told by Daniel Levy when he joined Tottenham Hotspur that the chairman would be happy to try and re-sign Gareth Bale although an agreement is unlikely this January. [Bleacher Report'] #THFC pic.twitter.com/O0hbUp9yH6 — Talking THFC (@TalkingTHFC) January 31, 2020

Also Read | Romelu Lukaku opens up about Man Utd departure, says club didn't back Jose Mourinho

Transfer Deadline day: Tottenham want Gareth Bale; wages are an issue

The Times have been told by Tottenham Hotspur that despite 'real efforts' being made to strike a deal with Real Madrid, Gareth Bale won't be joining the club today with his wages the obvious hurdle. #THFC pic.twitter.com/Axzu9n84Wd — Talking THFC (@TalkingTHFC) January 31, 2020

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the worst permanent Man United manager in 50 years, stats reveal

As per a report in The Times, Tottenham Hotspur want to bring back left-footed Gareth Bale. He is a wanted man in London. Daniel Levy and Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho are eager to bring the Welsh winger back but Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has other plans. Tottenham Hotspur will definitely not give in to Bale's wage demands for now. However, they could be in for a summer transfer swoop in the coming months.

Also Read | Wolves fans ACCUSE Conor Coady of helping Liverpool fortify Premier League lead

Gareth Bale remains in the plans of Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane on Gareth Bale on potentially leaving the club: "Gareth is here with us and I am counting on him. I am not contemplating this possibility." pic.twitter.com/UKE1zUkBBN — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 31, 2020

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe scores hilarious Diego Maradona 'hand of god' goal