Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur officially begin their pre-season friendly schedule on Wednesday with their first friendly match against Team K League at the Seoul World Cup Stadium. The Spurs will face Sevilla, Rangers and AS Roma across July, in preparation for the 2022-23 season. Meanwhile, Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte heads into the game after putting the team through some brutal training sessions before the match

The 2021-22 golden boot winner Heung-min Son welcomed his teammates at the airport on Sunday, while the team had their first training session later in the day. Son was seen collapsing to the floor after Conte’s intense practice session, which also led to Harry Kane throwing up. They will now face the K-League XI, which comprises a good chunk of South Korea national team payers alongside a few Netherlands and Brazil internationals.

Tottenham vs K-League XI: Team News

Tottenham’s recent signing Clement Lenglet didn’t make it in time to obtain his visa and travel with the team to Seoul. However, they still have the presence of Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic and Pape Sarr. Joe Rodon will miss the match due to illness, while Sergio Reguilon, Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso didn’t travel with the team. Kane, Son and Hugo Lloris will star for Tottenham in the match, alongside other top players.

On the other hand, South Korea’s Jo Hyeon-woo is most likely to be the goalkeeper for K-League XI. Former Barcelona youngster Lee Seung-woo, two-time K-League Best XI member Cesinha, Portugal’s Gerso Fernandes and South Africa’s Lars Veldwijk also feature for the home team. The All-Star is being managed by Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors manager Kin Sang-sik.

How to watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs K-League XI in India

Unfortunately for football lovers, the match will not be telcasted on TV. Spurs fan can watch the match on SPURSPLAY at 4:30 PM IST.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs K-League XI match in UK?

Tottenham vs K-League XI pre-season friendly match will be telecasted exclusively live on video streaming platform of Tottenham, SPURSPLAY. The match will begin at 12 PM BST.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs K-League XI match in Asia

Tottenham vs K-League XI pre-season friendly match will start at 8 PM KST (Korea). Fans can watch the match on K League TV.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs K-League XI match US?

Unfortunately, the match will not be telcasted on TV. However, fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Tottenham vs K-League XI pre-season friendly match on the exclusive live and on-demand video streaming platform of Tottenham, SPURSPLAY. The match is scheduled to begin at 07:00 AM ET in USA. South American fans can watch the match on Star+ and it starts from 9:00 AM.

A look at Tottenham Hotspur's pre-season schedule-

Team K League vs Spurs* - Wednesday 13 July

Spurs vs Sevilla FC* - Saturday 16 July

Rangers vs Spurs - Saturday 23 July

Spurs vs AS Roma - Saturday 30 July

(Image: AP)