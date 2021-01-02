Tottenham Vs Leeds United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Tottenham Hotspur are all set to host Leeds United for their first game of the year at the Premier League 2020-21. The Tottenham vs Leeds United match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 2, 2021. Here are the Tottenham vs Leeds United live stream details, how to watch Tottenham vs Leeds United live in India, Tottenham vs Leeds United prediction and the Tottenham vs Leeds United team news.

📅 Which game are you most looking forward to in January? pic.twitter.com/dV4LkHqFvR — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 1, 2021

Tottenham vs Leeds United team news: Premier League preview

Jose Mourinho’s faltering Tottenham Hotspur side will hope for a change in fortunes as they take on Leeds United for their first game of the year 2021. The hosts will be looking to end a terrible four-match winless streak which includes 1-1 draws against 12th placed Wolverhampton Wanderers and 15th placed Crystal Palace, a 2-0 loss to Leicester City at home and a 2-1 loss to Premier League table leaders Liverpool at Anfield. With these results, the Spurs find themselves in 7th place on the table - where at one point they were being touted as potential champions for the season.

For Tottenham Hotspur, Giovani Lo Celso is out injured and will miss Saturday's game. Lucas Moura and Carlos Vinicius have returned to full fitness but are doubtful for the weekend fixture while forward Gareth Bale remains sidelined with his calf injury.

Marcelo Bielsa and his Leeds United side, on the other hand, find themselves in a most favourable position as they travel to Tottenham today. The side has come back strong after their 2-6 thrashing at the hands of Manchester United, defeating Burnley 1-0 and putting down West Brom with a massive 5-0 victory. After this recent string of successes, Leeds are in 11th place on the table. They will be missing Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Liam Cooper and Mateusz Klich for the game.

Tottenham vs Leeds United live stream details

The Tottenham vs Leeds United game will be televised on the Star Sports Select 1/HD channels in India. The Tottenham vs Leeds United live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Fans can stay updated on the Tottenham vs Leeds United live scores on the teams' websites and social media channels and the official Premier League website and social media handles.

Tottenham vs Leeds United prediction

According to our prediction, Tottenham will win this game 1-0 to end their winless run and start off their New Year on the right foot.

Note: The Tottenham vs Leeds United Dream11 prediction, is made on the basis of our own analysis. We do not guarantee positive results.

