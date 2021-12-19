Tottenham Vs Liverpool Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League Match In India, UK And US?

Liverpool will take a tour to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, December 19, 10 pm IST in a fixture on Matchday 18. Tottenham, the home side are currently placed seventh and come into his fixture on the back of a 2-0 win over Brentford, while Liverpool finds itself 2nd on the points table and are currently unbeaten in eight across all competitions since their 3-2 defeat against West Ham.

Here is how to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming, team news and possible starting line-ups.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Team News

In terms of team news, the home side will be without many players as Tottenham's camp has been hit by the virus (Dane Scarlett, Son Heung-Min and Oliver Skipp are ruled out due to COVID-19 while Emerson Royal, Bryan Gil and Lucas Moura are uncertain as they have recovered but their fitness isn't known yet), while Cristian Romero (thigh) will also be missing from action.

As for Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones are out as they too have contracted the virus while Adrian, Harvey Elliott and Nat Phillips miss out due to injuries.

TOT vs LIV Possible starting line-ups

Tottenham Predicted XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Tanganga, Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Lo Celso; Kane, Bergwijn

Liverpool Predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming in India, UK and the US

Premier League fans wondering how to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Tottenham vs Liverpool match can also be watched using the live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams and the Premier League.

As for those in the US, there will be no telecast on TV but fans can watch the live stream on Peacock's video streaming service while those in the UK can watch the action live on Sky Sports or the Sky Sports Go app

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Date: Saturday, December 19, 2021

Time: 10:00 pm IST

Image: Twitter/ LFC/ Tottenham