Tottenham Vs Man City Streaming: How To Watch Premier League Match In India, US & UK?

The Premier League is all set to feature a blockbuster clash on Sunday as Tottenham Hotspurs will host Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. With City sitting pretty at 2nd and Spurs standing at 5th, Both the teams are in the top drawer of the league table. The match is scheduled to commence live at 10:00 PM IST on February 5.

With City chasing the league leaders Arsenal and Spurs looking to close the gap to enter into the top 4, the stakes are high in the match. Ahead of what promises to be a pulsating and nail-biting encounter in England's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the UK and the US, and the Man City vs Tottenham live streaming details.

Tottenham live Vs Manchester City streaming details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the Premier League clash live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Man City vs Tottenham live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

How to watch Premier League live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch the Premier League live in the UK can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Man City vs Tottenham live stream, fans can tune into the SkyGO app. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 5:30 PM BST on Sunday, February 5.

Tottenham Vs Man City live streaming details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Man City vs Tottenham live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 11:30 PM on Sunday, February 5.

Tottenham Vs Man City predicted lineups

Tottenham Hotspur possible predicted lineup:

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Porro, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Manchester City predicted lineup:

Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Ake; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish