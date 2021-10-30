Tottenham Vs Manchester United Live Streaming: How To Watch EPL In India, UK, US?

In an intense Premier League match, seventh place Tottenham Hotspurs will take on eighth place Manchester United. The match will kick off at 10:00 PM IST on Saturday, October 30, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Two underfire managers Nuno Espirito Santo and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will face each other as they will be desperate to grab a win on Saturday. Nuno Espirito's side have three wins from their last five games and have lost the other two whereas Solskjaer's side have only one win in their last five matches.

Take a look at the live stream details, how to watch the Tottenham Hotspurs vs Manchester United English Premier League match live in India, the US and the UK.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspurs vs Manchester United match live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Tottenham Hotspurs vs Manchester United live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country, specifically for the English commentary you may tune in to Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD and for Bangla and Malayalam TV channels Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 3 respectively.

Tottenham Hotspurs vs Manchester United live streaming in India

The Tottenham Hotspurs vs Manchester United Live Streaming can also be viewed using the live stream option on the Disney+ Hotstar app. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of both teams and the Premier League. The match is scheduled to take place at 10:00 PM IST on Saturday, October 30, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

How to watch EPL 2021-22 season in the US?

For football fans in the US who want to catch the action in the Tottenham Hotspurs vs Manchester United Premier League match can tune in to NBC Sports Network. The Tottenham Hotspurs vs Manchester United Premier League match can also be live-streamed online on fuboTV. The Tottenham Hotspurs vs Man Utd Premier League match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Saturday, October 30, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

How to watch the Tottenham Hotspurs vs Man Utd match in the UK and Ireland?

The football fans that want to watch the Tottenham Hotspurs vs Manchester United Premier League match in the UK can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event. The Tottenham vs Manchester United Premier League match can also be live-streamed online on SkyGo. The Tottenham vs Man Utd Premier League match is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 PM British Standard Time (BST) on Saturday, October 30, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Image: premierleague.com