Tottenham Vs Middlesbrough FA Cup Live Streaming Details, Team News And Preview

All eyes will be on Jose Mourinho and Christian Eriksen when Middlesbrough visit North London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup. In the press conference before the game, Mourinho said that he does not believe that Eriksen is at his best. He did, however, confirm that Eriksen will play a part in the FA Cup game against Middlesbrough.

FA Cup: Tottenham vs Middlesbrough preview

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham side will entertain Middlesbrough at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with one eye on their 12-year trophy drought. Tottenham fell agonisingly short of ending their wait for silverware against Liverpool in the Champions League final last season. Championship side Middlesbrough, however, stand in their way in the third-round replay of the FA Cup.

Despite losing Harry Kane to injury, there was some good news for Tottenham last weekend. Debutant Japhet Tanganga had a good showing against Liverpool despite facing the marauding Andrew Robertson and Sadio Mane. Jurgen Klopp's side ultimately ended up eking out a 1-0 win, but the performance of Tanganga was a bright spot for Jose Mourinho.

FA Cup: Tottenham vs Middlesbrough team news

Tanguy Ndombele was missing from the squad that faced Liverpool and is likely to miss the game against Middlesbrough. Moussa Sissoko, Hugo Lloris and Harry Kane are all ruled out through injury. Left-back Ben Davies is still recovering from injury, which could mean that Danny Rose will take his place on the left side of defence. In his press conference, Mourinho confirmed that Toby Alderweireld will play no part for Tottenham. Aside from the Belgian, however, Mourinho said that unlike Liverpool, he cannot afford to make wholesale changes to his squad for the FA Cup games.

Tottenham vs Middlesbrough live streaming details

The Tottenham vs Middlesbrough game is scheduled for a 1:30 AM IST kickoff on Wednesday, January 15. The game will be telecast on Sony Pictures Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Sony LIV.

