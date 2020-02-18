Tottenham Vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming Details, Team News And Match Preview

Tottenham Hotspur registered a hard-fought 3-2 win against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday. The North London-based club had to wait until the 95th minute for Son Heung-Min to score the winner as they came from behind to bag all three points and hold on to the fifth spot in the league standings. Jose Mourinho's side will play Julian Nagelsmann-coached RB Leipzig in the Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Here are the squad updates along with Tottenham vs RB Leipzig live streaming details.

Heung-Min Son's last-minute winner for Tottenham against Aston Villa

Tottenham vs RB Leipzig: Jose Mourinho eager to maintain winning streak

This will be the first time that RB Leipzig will play in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur knocked out Borussia Dortmund by a 4-0 aggregate scoreline in the Round of 16 last season en route to their run to the final. Jose Mourinho will hope that his side can secure a crucial win at home before travelling to Germany for the second leg. Can the Germans pull off a win in North London or will Heung-Min Son add to his goal tally this season on Tuesday?

Tottenham vs RB Leipzig streaming details

Competition: UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Date and Time: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 (Thursday, February 20, 2020 1:30 AM IST).

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Where to Watch: Sony ESPN Network and Sony LIV.

RB Leipzig gear up for first-ever Champions League knockout game

