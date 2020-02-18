The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Tottenham Vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming Details, Team News And Match Preview

Football News

Tottenham Hotspur host Bundesliga side RB Leipzig at home in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash. Here are the live streaming details.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur registered a hard-fought 3-2 win against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday. The North London-based club had to wait until the 95th minute for Son Heung-Min to score the winner as they came from behind to bag all three points and hold on to the fifth spot in the league standings. Jose Mourinho's side will play Julian Nagelsmann-coached RB Leipzig in the Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Here are the squad updates along with Tottenham vs RB Leipzig live streaming details.

Also Read | Champions League Round of 16 fixtures, schedule, live streaming details

Heung-Min Son's last-minute winner for Tottenham against Aston Villa

Also Read | Barcelona given until March 6 to sign a replacement for Ousmane Dembele

Tottenham vs RB Leipzig: Jose Mourinho eager to maintain winning streak

This will be the first time that RB Leipzig will play in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur knocked out Borussia Dortmund by a 4-0 aggregate scoreline in the Round of 16 last season en route to their run to the final. Jose Mourinho will hope that his side can secure a crucial win at home before travelling to Germany for the second leg. Can the Germans pull off a win in North London or will Heung-Min Son add to his goal tally this season on Tuesday?

Also Read | Dortmund vs PSG live streaming details, schedule, team news, match preview

Tottenham vs RB Leipzig streaming details

Competition: UEFA Champions League 2019-20
Date and Time: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 (Thursday, February 20, 2020 1:30 AM IST).
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Where to Watch: Sony ESPN Network and Sony LIV.

Also Read | Eden Hazard lets the world know how to pronounce surname correctly after super

RB Leipzig gear up for first-ever Champions League knockout game

Also Read | Chelsea vs Manchester United: Fernando Torres recalls 2011 stunner against Red Devils

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NITISH KUMAR 'SUBSERVIENT': KISHOR
AMAR SINGH-BACHCHAN PATCH UP
NO COUP AGAINST BSY: BJP
PAWAR GIVES NEW TWIST TO ELGAR CASE
MUMBAI INDIANS WISH TENDULKAR
NEW BUFFALO RACER SHOCKS WORLD