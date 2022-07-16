Tottenham Hotspurs are all set to lock horns against Sevilla in a pre-season friendly on Saturday. The Spurs will look to register another victory in South Korea after securing a 6-3 win against K-League XI in their previous friendly match on July 13. Sevilla, on the other hand, will play their first friendly of the season. Their last outing was against West Ham in the Europa League Round of 16.

Where is the Tottenham vs Sevilla pre-season friendly match being played?

The pre-season friendly between Tottenham Hotspurs and Sevilla will be played at South Korea's Suwon World Cup Stadium, which is home to K League 1 team Suwon Samsung Bluewings since 2001. The capacity of the stadium is 44,000.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Sevilla match in India?

For football fans in India, the pre-season friendly between Tottenham and Sevilla will be live streamed on Tottenham Hotspurs' official app, SPURSPLAY, which requires a subscription. The match will not be aired on any TV channel in India. The match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. IST.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Sevilla match in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, the pre-season friendly between Tottenham and Sevilla will be live streamed on SPURSPLAY. No TV channel in the UK will provide the live broadcast for the match. In the UK, the match will begin at 12:00 p.m. local time.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Sevilla match in the US?

In the United States of America, the pre-season friendly between Tottenham and Sevilla will be live streamed on SPURSPLAY. No TV channel in the US will provide the live broadcast for the match. Tottenham vs Sevilla pre-season friendly can also be watched on Sevilla TV. The match will begin at 7:00 a.m. local time in the US.

How to watch the Tottenham vs Sevilla match in Australia?

The pre-season friendly between Tottenham and Sevilla will be live streamed on SPURSPLAY in Australia. No TV channel will carry the live broadcast of the match in Australia. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. local time in Australia.

Tottenham vs Sevilla: Predicted starting lineups

Tottenham's predicted starting lineup: Hugo Lloris; Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez; Matt Doherty, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon; Richarlison, Harry Kane, Heung-min Son

Sevilla's predicted starting lineup: Marko Dmitrovic; Jesus Navas, Karim Rekik, Marcao, Marcos Acuna; Joan Jordan, Thomas Delaney, Ivan Rakitic; Erik Lamela, Rafa Mir, Lucas Ocampos

Image: AP