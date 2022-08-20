Tottenham Hotspur are all set to lock horns against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their third Premier League match of the 2022-23 season on Saturday. The match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. The Spurs have already collected four points from their first two games of the season and will look to win on Saturday when they host the Wolves. The Spurs, however, are likely to get some tough competition from the Wolves as the latter have won three of their last four games against the side.

What time will Tottenham vs Wolves Premier League match begin?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. IST on Saturday.

How to watch Tottenham vs Wolves match live in India?

The live telecast of the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers will be carried by Star Sports Network in India. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

How to watch Tottenham vs Wolves match live in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, the live telecast of the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers will be carried by Sky Sports and BT Sport TV channels. The live streaming of the game will be available on the BT Sport app and website. Amazon Prime will also stream some select matches. The match will begin at 12:30 p.m. BST in the UK.

How to watch Tottenham vs Wolves match live in the US?

The live telecast of the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers will be available on NBC Universo in the United States. The live streaming of the game will be carried by NBC Sports and Peacock Premium. The match will begin at 7:30 a.m. ET in the US.

Tottenham vs Wolves: Predicted starting lineup

Tottenham Hotspur predicted starting lineup: Hugo Lloris; Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies; Emerson Royal, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon; Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min

Wolverhampton Wanderers predicted starting lineup: Jose Sa; Jonny, Nathan Collins, Max Kilman, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Leander Dendoncker, Ruben Neves; Goncalo Guedes, Daniel Podence, Pedro Neto; Hwang Hee-chan

