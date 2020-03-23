The Debate
Tottenham Star Dele Alli Parties For Two Nights In A Row Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Football News

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli was seen partying at a local night club in London despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the United Kingdom.

Tottenham

The whole of Europe is on lockdown at the moment due the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the continent in recent weeks. While Italy and Spain have recorded the highest number of positive cases, the rest of Europe is not taking any chances as government officials have urged citizens to remain indoors for at least two weeks. However, it seems like Tottenham star Dele Alli thought it would be okay to step out and hit the club despite the coronavirus pandemic. The young English midfielder was pictured at a nightclub in the UK over the weekend along with on-and-off girlfriend Ruby Mae.

Coronavirus in UK

Throwback to Dele Alli's wonder goal for Tottenham in the London derby

Coronavirus in UK

Tottenham's Dele Alli parties for 2 nights in a row during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

As per reports in The Sun, a host of Premier League footballers were seen at popular celebrity nightclubs Tape, Cirque le Soir and Libertine last weekend. That included Man City duo Kyle Walker and Riyad Mahrez along with Leicester's James Maddison and Ben Chilwell. Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli, who is in the £100,000-a-week wage bracket, is among hundreds of Premier League players ordered to stay fit by their respected clubs during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But Dele Alli and former Tottenham player Kyle Walker were in the VIP area at Tape in London’s Mayfair over the weekend. Dele Alli was joined by girlfriend Ruby Mae, 23, at the nightclub. Tottenham's Dele Alli and his partner also enjoyed brunch at a hotel in the capital despite the dangerous coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus in UK

Dele Ali's statement after Tottenham's exit from the Champions League

First Published:
