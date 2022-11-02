Towering Messi Cutout Stands Tall On Cherupuzha River As FIFA WC Fever Grips Kerala; WATCH

Ahead of the first match of the 2022 Football World Cup in Qatar on November 15, football fever has gripped Kerala, with Argentina Fans Association of Pullavoor erecting a 30 ft high and 8 ft wide cut-out of Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, on the Cherupuzha river, big enough to be carried by 10 people, according to the visuals going viral on social media.

Notably, Argentine striker and Paris Saint-Germain FC (PSG) star Lionel Messi has announced this will be his last World Cup.

Messi fans in the village of Pullavoor, India have put together one of the greatest tributes to a player we've ever seen.



👀



📷:@Rlzw4n



pic.twitter.com/R9PVkWQEZd — COPA90 (@Copa90) November 1, 2022

The cut-out made at a cost of over ₹20,000 is 30 ft high and 8 ft wide, big enough to be carried by 10 people, according to the viral video showing five people on both sides of the cut-out carrying Messi’s structure to the Cherupuzha river. The cut-out is erected near National Institute of Technology, Calicut.

The idea of coming up with Messi’s cut-out germinated when the ecstatic fans of the Argentine football star were sitting on the bridge of the Cherupuzha river. One of the fans got the idea and started collecting money for the same. The cut-out of Messi in the middle of a river was planted by the Argentina Fans Association of Pullavoor.

The making video of the cutout which shows Messi fans carrying the cutout and installing it in the centre of the river has gone viral. A passer by walking near the river cannot miss the towering Messi standing tall in a white and sky blue jersey and shorts, with the iconic No 10 across his chest, in the middle of Cherupuzha river.

IMAGE: @Copa90 / @Rlzw4n - Twitter