Townsend Imitates Ronaldo's 'siuu' Celebration After Equaliser Against Man Utd; Watch

The recently-concluded Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton witnessed Cristiano Ronaldo's unique 'siuu' celebration; however, it did not come from the Portuguese attacker but was whipped by The Toffees forward Andros Townsend. The English footballer delivered Ronaldo's signature move after scoring the equalizer for Everton against the Red Devils at Old Trafford. In the 65th minute of the match, the incident occurred after Abdoulaye Doucoure provided a brilliant assist to Townsend, who took a touch before sending the ball straight past United goalkeeper David de Gea. A few minutes before Townsend scored the equaliser, Cristiano Ronaldo had just come onto the field in place of Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani.

In the video shared on Twitter, Townsend can be seen performing Ronaldo's classic celebration after scoring the goal. After the equaliser, Townsend ran towards the corner flag post before taking the jump and turning around with a stiff back and stretched arms. Netizens are now flooding the Twitter timeline with appreciation posts for Townsend. Here's a compiled list of several such Twitter posts. "He is a king amongst men," one individual wrote on Twitter.

Andros Townsend giving it the CR7 celebration hahahahahahahahahah he is a king amongst men pic.twitter.com/qBR9QMktK7 — Jamie Seddon (@seddonjamie) October 2, 2021

Don't care if this ends 7-1 to United, Andros Townsend has won pic.twitter.com/CccmCQwzIq — Danny (@DannyAaronsFUT) October 2, 2021

TOWNSEND JUST DID THE SIUUU AT OLD TRAFFORD LMAOO pic.twitter.com/dFEIpZVmzS — π (@Leroyology) October 2, 2021

Townsend scores and copies Ronaldo celebration #MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/Mz14hjD1Xz — Real Madrid ⚪️ (@realmadrid3413) October 2, 2021

Townsend did the Ronaldo celebration after scoring at Old Trafford 😭😂😭 pic.twitter.com/szoE72Tpm9 — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) October 2, 2021

As far as the match at Old Trafford is concerned, Everton conceived the first goal after Jordan Pickford failed to stop a kick from Anthony Martial that went into the top corner following a deflection. Martial had received a pass from Bruno Fernandes, who in turn had received it from Mason Greenwood. Both Manchester United and Everton were on equal footing before coming into Old Trafford for matchday 7 of the ongoing Premier League season. United and Everton had played six games each before Saturday's encounter and had 13 points to their name with four wins, one loss, and one draw. United and Everton have climbed up to the second and third positions, respectively, after securing 1 point each. However, both sides have played a game more than other teams on the leaderboard, which is expected to change after tonight's game between Chelsea and Southampton.

While Manchester United will lock horns against Leicester City on October 16, Everton will play West Ham United on October 17.

Image: PremierLeague/Twitter