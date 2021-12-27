Transfer News: Bale, Jovic, Isco & More Players To Exit Real Madrid In 2022, Claims Report

Welsh forward Gareth Bale has just over six months left on his contract at Real Madrid, and with no extension talks in sight, it seems like he is on his way out. According to a report by the Daily Mirror, it seems like Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is considering letting go of up to six players from their payroll but the priority is to have Gareth Bale and Spanish midfielder Isco out first. Both the players have not featured much this season with the Welsh forward picking up an injury and Isco not finishing time with the arrival of Eduardo Camavinga.

According to the report, along with Bale and Isco, four more players are being transfer listed. Mariano Diaz, Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard and club skipper Marcelo. All of these players have struggled with playing time and form so it comes as little surprise that Madrid wants them off the books. But according to Marca, Isco and Bale are the two main candidates to depart in January as the Blancos look to offload players from their wage book.

Bale and Isco priority departures

Bale is currently earning a sensational £600,000-a-week and Madrid have no intention to renew his contract. Since his return to Madrid after spending a season on loan in the Premier League with his former club Tottenham Hotspurs, Bale was playing regular football under returning Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti but a serious hamstring injury ruled him out for over two months. While he is expected to return to fitness in the coming week, it is highly unlikely that he will stay on at Madrid. Even if he manages to stay post-January, he will most likely leave for a free transfer at the end of the season.

Isco has been out of favour for over two seasons now and he will also be looking for regular playing time elsewhere. The 29-year-old has found playing time hard to come under Ancelotti. He has made seven appearances in La Liga, totalling only 177 minutes and no appearances at all in the Champions League. It seems likely that he will depart in the winter transfer window so that Madrid can raise funds for a potential Kylian Mbappe bid.

Image: AP