Transfer News LIVE: Man United To Walk Away From £108m Sancho Transfer Over Deal Demands

Manchester United's move for Jadon Sancho is in danger of stalling as Borussia Dortmund are unwilling to lower their £108 million (€120 million) asking price to part ways with the young forward. The Red Devils are still the favourites to secure a Jadon Sancho transfer this summer despite a number of top European suitors monitoring the services of the Dortmund winger. However, it is reported that Man United are prepared to pursue other transfer targets if a deal for Sancho fails to materialise.

Update @Sanchooo10: @ManUtd and Sancho have an agreement on a contract til 2025. the Player gets a mega salary. but: Dortmund still insists on 120 million euros Transfer fee @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 4, 2020

Man United transfer news live: Jadon Sancho to Man United in doubt?

According to reports from ESPN, Man United are unwilling to match Borussia Dortmund's £108 million (€120 million) asking price for a Jadon Sancho transfer and will look at alternatives if they can't reach a realistic agreement. The Sancho to United transfer rumours have amplified over the past few weeks with the Premier League side reportedly putting in an £89m (€98m) bid for the star forward that was immediately rejected by the Bundesliga outfit. It is understood that Dortmund want £108m (€120m) to part with Sancho but United are not prepared to go near that fee due to the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic.

👌🏻 that’s the situation for #Sancho.



Talks on. Personal terms are ok. It’s up to the two clubs and needs time.



Still not agreed about installments and add ons to arrive at final fee. But talks are on ‘day by day’ and no deadline. 🔴 https://t.co/F0wtB53azT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2020

Man United transfer news live: Jadon Sancho agrees personal terms with Red Devils

Previous reports had claimed that Sancho has already agreed personal terms with the Red Devils but it is understood that discussions between the two clubs are still ongoing over the transfer fee. It was stated that Sancho has agreed a five-year deal with United with wages close to £15.8m (€17.6m) per year. Reports claim that Solskjear does not want to risk the positive atmosphere he's created in the dressing room by breaking the wage structure. The Premier League giants have threatened to walk away from the Jadon Sancho deal if they cannot reach a compromise with Dortmund over the transfer fee.

Football transfer news live: Man United's alternatives to Jadon Sancho

Man United have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman if a transfer tor Jadon Sancho falls through. The Bayern Munich star has been impressive for the German champions and the 24-year-old has won an incredible eight league titles in his career so far. However, Bayern are reluctant to part with the French winger since manager Hansi Flick wants depth on the wings in his squad. Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey is another option for Man United as Solskjaer's team can offer the 22-year-old Champions League football next season.

Image Credits - Jadon Sancho Instagram