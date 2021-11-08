Trent Alexander Arnold Scores Astounding Free-kick For Liverpool Against West Ham

Liverpool suffered a shocking 2-3 defeat at the hands of West Ham United during their away Premier League fixture at London Stadium on Sunday. At the end of the day, it was just one goal that separated both sides but more importantly, it was star right-back Trent Alexander Arnold's impressive goal that stood out the most in this contest.

Liverpool vs West Ham: Trent Alexander Arnold goal

Brazilian goalie Alisson Becker's own goal in just the fourth minute ended up putting Liverpool under pressure right away as the home team got an early breakthrough. After that, the 'Reds' tried their level best to match up with West Ham as they continued playing a catchup game, and just a few minutes before half-time, Trent Alexander Arnold netted a stunning freekick to score a much-needed equaliser for the former Premier League champions.

In the 41st minute, when the ball was in Trent's control, he made the most of his opportunity by kicking it past West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski as Liverpool breathed a sigh of relief heading into the half-time break.

That was SPECIAL from Trent Alexander-Arnold 😱 pic.twitter.com/AtScNQRWGC — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) November 7, 2021

Liverpool vs West Ham highlights

When the game resumed in the second half, both teams were in search of their second goal and kept each other at bay before Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals found the back of the net in the 67th minute. Things did not end there and the Reds found themselves in a spot of bother after the French centre-back Kurt Zouma added one more goal to the home side's tally in the 74th minute and even though Belgian forward Divock Origi's goal in the 83rd minute restored some hopes for the visitors, there were no more contributions from the Jurgen Klopp-managed side and they ended up losing the contest.

After their loss against the 'Hammers', Liverpool find themselves at the fourth position in the Premier League 2021/22 points table with six wins, four draws, and a loss from their 11 outings so far this season and 22 points to their tally.

The 'Reds' now get some time off to regroup and strategise their plans going forward as they will next be seen in action when they host Arsenal at Anfield Stadium on Saturday, November 20.