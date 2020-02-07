Troy Parrott: All You Need To Know About The 18-year-old Tottenham Hotspur's Prodigy

Tottenham Hotspur's star forward Harry Kane is out till at least late April as was confirmed by manager Jose Mourinho. The England forward will face a race against time to get fit for the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament. Jose Mourinho failed to bring in an out-and-out striker in the recent January transfer window but brought in Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven. However, despite no new additions, Spurs have moved quickly to tie down highly-rated youngster Troy Parrott to a long term contract.

New update on Troy Parrott Spurs contract

Troy Parrott, who only turned 18 on Tuesday, has agreed a 3-year deal with Tottenham.



Spurs will now look at the best way for him to progress, whether it is a loan or stay with Jose Mourinho's squad.



[@TeleFootball] #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/c3qQrWLVjm — TranSPURS (@TranSPURS) February 6, 2020

Who is Troy Parrott?

Troy Parrott has been one of the top-rated youngsters in the Premier League since the start of the 2019-20 season. The Republic of Ireland forward has been a regular feature in the Spurs U-23 team but made his senior debut against Colchester in the FA Cup last year. With Harry Kane needing some back up in the striking department, Troy Parrott could be the perfect answer to Jose Mourinho's hunt for a striker. In addition to that, the Tottenham lad is still young and developing and could be the perfect successor to Harry Kane. Troy Parrott made his senior Republic of Ireland debut on 14 November 2019. He started in the 3–1 friendly win against New Zealand and providing an assist for Ireland's second goal of the game which was Sean Maguire's first international goal. Troy Parrott, who made his Premier League debut under manager José Mourinho, in a 5–0 win against Burnley, recently signed a three-year contract with Spurs. Will we see another 'Harry Kane' striker emerge from the Tottenham Hotspur academy?

Tottenham have a bright bunch of youngsters in their squad

2️⃣3️⃣ Davinson Sanchez

2️⃣3️⃣ Tanguy Ndombele

2️⃣3️⃣ Giovani Lo Celso

2️⃣3️⃣ Harry Winks

2️⃣3️⃣ Dele Alli

2️⃣2️⃣ Steven Bergwijn

2️⃣2️⃣ Juan Foyth

2️⃣1️⃣ Gedson Fernandes

2️⃣0️⃣ Japhet Tanganga

1️⃣9️⃣ Ryan Sessegnon

1️⃣9️⃣ Oliver Skipp

1️⃣7️⃣ Troy Parrott

1️⃣7️⃣ Dennis Cirkin



Future is bright in ⚪️! pic.twitter.com/ScMEhFotgu — Daily Hotspur (@Daily_Hotspur) January 28, 2020

